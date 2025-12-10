'A Revelation:' SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger is TopGear.com US Car of the Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Calling it a “revelation,” the editors at TopGear.com chose the all-new, 550-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger as its Car of the Year in the TopGear.com U.S. Car Awards 2026.

Car of the Year honor from Top Gear recognizes the new SIXPACK-powered Charger's mix of performance, muscle car attitude and everyday usability

SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack features the high-output (H.O.) SIXPACK gasoline engine, delivering 550 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque

Award joins recent honors of the all-new Charger lineup, including Wards 10 Best Propulsion Systems, Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX systems and MotorWeek's Best Sports Coupe

Multi-energy Dodge Charger lineup is also one of three finalists for the 2026 North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) award

SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack is available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $54,995, delivering the most horsepower under $55,000 (MSRP excludes tax, title and destination fees)

The award from TopGear.com, the official website for the globally recognized Top Gear brand, recognizes the new Charger's mix of performance, muscle car attitude and everyday usability. The decision was solidified after editors pushed the car to its limits on the legendary Tail of the Dragon in the Great Smoky Mountains, which showcased the Charger Scat Pack's performance over 318 turns in 11 miles.

"The new SIXPACK Charger is a revelation — flexible enough to be whatever it's called on to be, from a stout and steady daily driver to a tail-happy drift toy, and everything in between," said Jack Rix, editor-in-chief, Top Gear.

"This prestigious honor from Top Gear reinforces that the next-generation Dodge Charger with its 550 horsepower, gasoline-burning twin turbo SIXPACK is redefining muscle car performance. All-wheel drive when you need it and rear-wheel drive when you want it, coupled with its 'hidden hatch' design, the SIXPACK-powered Charger is the next innovative step forward in Charger's evolving, 60-year lineage," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "The new Dodge Charger continues to garner awards and recognition even as we continue to roll out the full lineup. We're just getting started."

The award-winning SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger is shipping to dealers now. For more information on the Dodge brand multi-energy lineup, visit www.Dodge.com.

Dodge

For 111 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of its segments.

The new, next-generation Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack – the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. For 2026, the all-new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK H.O. engine, expands the Charger lineup, powered by the most powerful Hurricane engine in production.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the pedal as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

