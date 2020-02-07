ALFA to Host Investor Days in Mexico City and New York City

SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCÍA, Mexico, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALFA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ALFAA) (ALFA) announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Day ("ALFA Day") on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico and again on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in New York City, NY.

This event is for the investment community and will feature presentations by Armando Garza (Chairman) along with Alvaro Fernandez (President) and Eduardo Escalante (CFO). Additionally, the executives from Alpek, Sigma, Nemak and Axtel will be presenting and available to answer questions. The teams will provide an overview of the companies' strategic positioning and will discuss current business trends as well as potential growth opportunities. Breakfast will be available beginning at 7:30 am with the presentations beginning at 8:00 am local time in both cities.

Pre-registration is required. Financial analysts and institutional investors who are interested in attending the event in person should send name, title, company, affiliation and desired location to Cinthya Werner at cinthya@inspirgroup.com.

About ALFA

ALFA is a holding company that manages a portfolio of diversified subsidiaries with global operations: Alpek, one of the world's largest producers of polyester (PTA, PET and fibers), and the leader in the Mexican market for polypropylene, expandable polystyrene (EPS) and caprolactam. Sigma, a leading multinational food company, focused on the production, marketing and distribution of quality foods through recognized brands in Mexico, Europe, United States and Latin America. Nemak, a leading provider of innovative lightweighting solutions for the global automotive industry, specializing in the development and manufacturing of aluminum components for powertrain, structural components and for electric vehicles. Axtel, a provider of Information Technology and Communication services for the enterprise and government segments in Mexico. Newpek, an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Mexico and the United States. In 2018, ALFA reported revenues of Ps. 366,432 million (US $19.1 billion), and EBITDA of Ps. 55,178 million (US $2.9 billion). ALFA's shares are quoted on the Mexican Stock Exchange and on Latibex, the market for Latin American shares of the Madrid Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.alfa.com.mx

