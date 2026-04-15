Patients, Caregivers, and Family Members Head to Washington, DC to Advocate for Liver Health

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Liver Foundation (ALF) will bring together patients, caregivers, and family members affected by liver disease from across the country for the Liver Life Advocacy Summit™ in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 21 and Wednesday April 22 to champion ALF's 2026 legislative priorities and advance liver health. Federal investment in early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of liver disease continues to lag far behind other chronic diseases and that's unacceptable when nearly 100 million Americans are affected by this often-overlooked disease. ALF's Liver Life Advocates will promote patient-centered policies that call on lawmakers to advance initiatives which improve prevention efforts, treatments, and access to care for those living with liver disease.

"ALF has a passionate community of Liver Life Advocates dedicated to making a difference for those living with liver disease," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer of American Liver Foundation. "Through our Liver Life Advocacy Summit, we aim to amplify the voices of patients and work with legislators to advance meaningful policies to improve patient outcomes and save lives."

ALF's Liver Life Advocates will urge Congress to do the following:

On April 21st, advocates will participate in advocacy training and education, followed by a Welcome Dinner which includes keynote speaker, Udeme Ekong, MD, MPH, FAASLD, Medstar Health/Georgetown University and ALF Board Member. On April 22nd, ALF's Liver Life Advocates will head to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers and urge them to support ALF's legislative priorities. ALF will host a Congressional dinner that evening to honor Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE) and Congressman Jim Costa (D-CA) who have both made extraordinary contributions to liver health and advocated relentlessly to advance priorities that help those suffering from liver disease. Awards will also be presented to two outstanding advocates for their volunteer work in advancing liver health.

Take action for liver disease by becoming a Liver Life Advocate. Learn more: liverfoundation.org/advocacy.

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research, and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. Celebrating 50 years of impact, leading the next 50 years forward. For more information, please visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1.800.GO.LIVER (800-465-4837).

SOURCE American Liver Foundation