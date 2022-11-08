Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market to grow by USD 797.48 Mn by 2026, Segmentation by Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The algae omega 3 ingredient market size is expected to grow by $797.48 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Health benefits associated with algae products have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternative sources of omega-3 ingredients might hamper the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2022-2026

Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2026: Segmentation

Type

DHA



DHA is widely used in food and beverages, as well as dietary supplements. Consumption of algal omega-3 component products, such as DHA omega-3, is essential during pregnancy to help fetus brain growth and ensure a healthy pregnancy. Thus the strong demand for DHA in dietary supplements is one of the key drivers promoting the segment's growth.



EPA



EPA and DHA

Geographic

North America



North America will account for 36% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. In North America , the US is the primary market for algae omega-3 components. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in South America . The region focuses on raising the production of aquatic products while also making sure that food safety is not jeopardized and that aquatic habitats are not harmed.

will account for of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. In , the US is the primary market for algae omega-3 components. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in . The region focuses on raising the production of aquatic products while also making sure that food safety is not jeopardized and that aquatic habitats are not harmed.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample.

Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our algae omega 3 ingredient market report covers the following areas:

The health benefits associated with algae products, the growing demand for algae-based animal feed products, and an increase in vegan seafood consumption will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of alternative sources for omega-3 ingredients, the high processing cost associated with algae omega-3 ingredients, and stringent regulations pertaining to food safety will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients namely Onavita DHA.

The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients namely Onavita DHA. Corbion NV: The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients under its brand AlgaPrime.

The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients under its brand AlgaPrime. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.: The company offers algae omega 3 ingredients namely Forest Remedies multi omega 3.

The company offers algae omega 3 ingredients namely multi omega 3. Nordic Naturals: The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients for the brain, heart, and immune health.

The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients for the brain, heart, and immune health. Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.: The company offers algae omega-3 ingredients under its brand NovoOmega.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist algae omega-3 ingredient market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the algae omega-3 ingredient market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the algae omega-3 ingredient market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the algae omega-3 ingredient market, vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Dispersing Agents Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the dispersing agents market segmentation by end-user (construction, paints and coatings, oil and gas, detergents, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Cloud Seeding Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the cloud seeding market segmentation by type (aerial-based and ground-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.95% Market growth 2022-2026 $797.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AlgaeCytes Ltd., AlgiSys BioSciences Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Corbion NV, Croda International Plc, GC Rieber AS, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., Nordic Naturals, Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., Orkla ASA, Polaris, Simris ALG AB, Source Omega LLC, Vital Health Foods, Xiamen Huison Biotech Co. Ltd., and Xymogen Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 DHA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on DHA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on DHA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on DHA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on DHA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 EPA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on EPA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on EPA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on EPA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on EPA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 EPA and DHA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on EPA and DHA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on EPA and DHA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on EPA and DHA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on EPA and DHA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 93: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Corbion NV

Exhibit 97: Corbion NV - Overview



Exhibit 98: Corbion NV - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Corbion NV - Key news



Exhibit 100: Corbion NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Corbion NV - Segment focus

10.5 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 102: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 103: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 105: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.6 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 107: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Nordic Naturals

Exhibit 110: Nordic Naturals - Overview



Exhibit 111: Nordic Naturals - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Nordic Naturals - Key offerings

10.8 Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 113: Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Polaris

Exhibit 116: Polaris - Overview



Exhibit 117: Polaris - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Polaris - Key offerings

10.10 Simris ALG AB

Exhibit 119: Simris ALG AB - Overview



Exhibit 120: Simris ALG AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Simris ALG AB - Key offerings

10.11 Source Omega LLC

Exhibit 122: Source Omega LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Source Omega LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Source Omega LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Vital Health Foods

Exhibit 125: Vital Health Foods - Overview



Exhibit 126: Vital Health Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Vital Health Foods - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio