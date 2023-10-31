Algerian engineer amazed during first trip to China

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

31 Oct, 2023, 04:48 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yacine Baaziz, an Algerian engineer working with the China State Construction Engineering Corporation, had an unforgettable first trip to China.

Invited to participate in the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, Yacine was impressed by China's infrastructure and new techniques during his visit.

Continue Reading

"It was a dream to come here to China. In the past, we see China on TV, but now I'm here," he says.

Looking to the future, Yacine hopes that more Chinese companies will invest in Algeria and other African countries, further strengthening the bonds between nations.

He envisions greater collective efforts in supporting the Belt and Road Initiative to boost the development of infrastructure connectivity in all participating countries, including Algeria, his home country.

Watch the video to find out more.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Also from this source

Decade of discovery

Decade of discovery

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: The 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is being celebrated this year, coinciding with the...
25th Annual CAST Meeting focuses on innovation, tech revolution and industrial change

25th Annual CAST Meeting focuses on innovation, tech revolution and industrial change

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: On October 22, the highly anticipated 25th Annual Meeting of the China Association for Science and Technology...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

Image1

Trade Policy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.