Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation Launches Impact Prize to Fuel Student and Young Alumni Changemakers Across the South

OXFORD, Miss., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation announced the launch of the Sullivan Impact Prize, a new initiative that helps students and young alumni design practical solutions that create lasting community impact. Finalists will pitch at the Foundation's Ignite Retreat on March 28-29, 2026, with the winner receiving a $1,000 prize, a showcase opportunity at the Foundation's April event, and eligibility for up to $10,000 in follow-up funding. Applications open now.

Complete details and the interest form are available at sullivanfdn.org/impact-prize.

The Impact Prize is open to applicants under age 35 who have a connection to the Sullivan network, including award or scholarship recipients, Fellows, and Ignite participants. The program accepts applicants through campus business plan competitions and an open application, with campus winners and individual applicants considered together.

Timeline and process: Application materials and the portal are now open. A short application and video submission are due in December 2025. Judges select five finalists in January 2026. Finalists pitch at the Ignite Retreat on March 28–29, 2026. The winner presents at the Sullivan Showcase in April 2026. Complete details and the interest form are available at sullivanfdn.org/impact-prize.

The Impact Prize advances the Foundation's long-standing focus on leadership development and mission-driven entrepreneurship by adding structured funding pathways, mentorship, and visibility across the Sullivan network.

About the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation

Founded in 1930, the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation honors the legacy of Algernon and Mary Mildred Sullivan and partners with more than 70 colleges and universities across the American South to inspire, educate, and support values-driven changemakers. Through programs such as Sullivan Fellows, Ignite Retreats, and Sullivan Service Corps, the Foundation equips students to lead with integrity, compassion, and measurable community impact. Learn more at www.sullivanfdn.org.

