UNO and Sullivan Foundation Partner to Launch Credit-Bearing Study Abroad in Austria, Adding Certificate in Leadership & Entrepreneurship

OXFORD, Miss., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation recently announced a new partnership with the University of New Orleans' Innsbruck International Summer School to debut the Foundation's next study-abroad experience and a new Sullivan Certificate in Leadership & Entrepreneurship. The inaugural session will run July 3 - Aug. 7, 2026, in Innsbruck, Austria, with applications now open. Learn more at sullivanfdn.org/students/study-abroad/

Through the UNO - Innsbruck summer term, participating students will take two three-credit courses, Leadership for Impact and Entrepreneurship for Good, for a total of six U.S. credit hours and earn a Sullivan Certificate in Leadership & Entrepreneurship focused on values-driven changemaking. The program is open to UNO students and to students from other universities, especially those in the Sullivan Network of Schools, who meet a 3.0 GPA threshold. Program fees include housing, weekday meals, excursions, and travel health insurance; airfare and most dinners/weekend meals are not included.

This new structure marks a step forward for the Sullivan study-abroad model. Earlier programs emphasized intensive field learning and leadership development in shorter windows; this design layers that same hands-on approach into a full, credit-bearing summer term with a named certificate that appears clearly on a transcript and résumé.

By embedding within the UNO - Innsbruck summer school, the upcoming program blends academic depth and fieldwork with clear academic designations: course titles that map to leadership and venture-building, a defined six-credit package, and a certificate that names the learning achieved. The daily schedule is structured with classes Monday through Thursday, workshops and projects in late mornings, and afternoons/weekends for cultural excursions and independent exploration.

Admissions & Logistics

Applicants submit transcripts and a home-campus information form to ensure transfer credit. Housing is in modern student residences, with weekday meals included. Excursions across Austria (and, as time allows, beyond) round out the learning arc. Applications opened October 2025 for the July 3–Aug. 7, 2026 session in Innsbruck.

About the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation

Founded in 1930, the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation honors the legacy of Algernon and Mary Mildred Sullivan and partners with more than 70 colleges and universities across the American South to inspire, educate, and support values-driven changemakers. Through programs such as Sullivan Fellows, Ignite Retreats, and Sullivan Service Corps, the Foundation equips students to lead with integrity, compassion, and measurable community impact. Learn more at www.sullivanfdn.org

About the University of New Orleans' Innsbruck International Summer School

The University of New Orleans' Innsbruck International Summer School is a long-running, faculty-led program in the heart of the Austrian Alps, offering a six-week summer term that combines rigorous academics with immersive cultural experiences across Europe. The program features courses taught by UNO and partner-institution faculty and a robust schedule of excursions that complement classroom learning. More information: www.uno.edu.

