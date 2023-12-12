Algoma University Executives Visited GV Headquarter in Toronto

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, today announced the Vice President of Algoma University, along with a team of executives, visited the Company. They conducted a thorough tour of the two buildings located at 105 and 95 Moatfield Drive.

The Company successfully acquired the two buildings on September 23, 2022. The two office buildings with a total of approximately 433,000 square feet of space at 95-105 Moatfield Drive, Toronto, which used to be the Canadian headquarters of IBM and Kraft Heinz.

The purpose of the university team's visit is to explore collaboration opportunities with the Company in educational projects.

Algoma University, is a public university with its main campus located in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada. Algoma U is a teaching-focused and student-centred post-secondary institution, specializing in liberal arts, sciences, management and professional degree programs. Algoma University has three campuses in Ontario, each with its own unique features. The two campuses that primarily welcome international students are the Sault Ste. Marie campus and the Brampton campus.

The team from Algoma University was deeply impressed by the facilities and business scale of the Company. Both parties expressed a willingness to collaborate on multiple projects.

Ms. Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Company commented: "We aim to develop the 95-105 buildings into a leading comprehensive university facility in Toronto. As part of our strategic initiatives, we plan to lease portions of the facility to third party university educational organizations with whom we may join in providing educational services. Algoma University's open, innovative, and inclusive spirit aligns well with the Company. We look forward to collaborating with Algoma University to make a greater contribution to the development of Canada's diverse ethnicities and cultures."

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.