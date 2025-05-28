Algonomy Unveils Trio of AI-Powered Innovations to Revolutionize Digital Commerce

BENGALURU, India, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Algonomy, the global leader in algorithmic decisioning for retail, today announced the launch of three cutting-edge solutions purpose-built to help retailers deliver hyper-personalized shopping experiences at scale: Ensemble AI, Social Proof Messaging, and Active Content.

These product innovations represent the next leap forward in retail personalization, merchandising efficiency, and real-time customer engagement.

Ensemble AI redefines styling with a real-time, AI-powered outfitting engine that mimics a personal stylist—automatically creating editorial-style, head-to-toe looks tailored to individual shopper preferences, behavior, and current trends. By dynamically assembling complete, visually stunning outfits at key digital touchpoints, Ensemble AI increases average order value, improves conversion rate, and reduces styling overhead.

Social Proof Messaging brings credibility and urgency to the shopper journey, enabling brands to embed psychological nudges—like trending tags, low stock indicators, and user popularity signals—throughout the funnel. With game-changing AI-led optimization, the platform automatically tests message variants and displays the best-performing one, maximizing KPIs such as conversion rate, add-to-cart rate, and revenue per visit.

Active Content delivers website-like personalization on email and other marketing channels, boosting engagement, clicks, and conversions. It enables marketers to effortlessly draw from, mash up, and layer data from multiple sources to craft visually compelling marketing campaigns, delivered with open-time personalization. Powered by Generative AI and Algonomy's advanced decisioning engine, Active Content tailors every message to each individual with precision.

Together, these new offerings expand Algonomy's Retail AI portfolio, which already includes market-leading products like Recommend™ (real-time personalized recommendations), multimodal search, Audience Manager , and supply chain optimization tech like Order Right .

"Retail is undergoing a seismic shift—from static experiences to dynamic, real-time engagement across the shopper journey. With Ensemble AI, Social Proof Messaging, and Active Content, we're giving retailers the tools to operate with precision, creativity, and intelligence at scale—so they can meet every customer with relevance in the moment," said Mark Buckallew, Chief Product Officer, Algonomy.

Meet Us at NRF APAC 2025

Algonomy will showcase these new innovations alongside its full product suite at NRF APAC 2025, which will take place June 3–5 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Visit us at Booth #1116 to experience the future of algorithmic retail in action.

For more information, visit https://algonomy.com/nrf-apac-2025

About Algonomy

Algonomy helps consumer businesses maximize customer value by automating decisioning across key retail functions, with AI-enabled solutions for eCommerce, Marketing, Merchandising, and Supply Chain. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading brands, with a global presence spanning over 20 countries. Our innovations have garnered recognition from top industry analysts such as Gartner and Forrester. More at www.algonomy.com.

