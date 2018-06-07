Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Election of Board of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of APUC. The detailed voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Christopher Ball 229,826,507 99.38% 1,436,253 0.62% Melissa Stapleton Barnes 230,686,265 99.75% 576,495 0.25% Christopher Jarratt 187,908,825 81.25% 43,353,935 18.75% D. Randy Laney 230,830,866 99.81% 431,894 0.19% Kenneth Moore 230,709,458 99.76% 553,302 0.24% Ian Robertson 230,746,266 99.78% 516,494 0.22% Masheed Saidi 230,620,527 99.72% 642,233 0.28% Dilek Samil 230,752,060 99.78% 510,700 0.22% George Steeves 230,696,052 99.75% 566,708 0.25%

Shareholders also voted in favour of an advisory resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor for the upcoming year, both as disclosed in the Circular.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

APUC is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility with U.S.$9 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, APUC provides rate regulated natural gas, water, and electricity generation, transmission, and distribution utility services to over 750,000 customers in the United States, and is committed to being a global leader in the generation of clean energy through its portfolio of long term contracted wind, solar and hydroelectric generating facilities representing more than 1,600 MW of installed capacity. APUC delivers continuing growth through an expanding pipeline of renewable energy development projects, organic growth within its rate regulated generation, distribution and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions. Common shares and preferred shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D. APUC's common shares are also listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AQN.

