Algorithm-Free Social Platform For 55+ Adults Gains Traction Combating Senior Loneliness

No Algorithm: Posts render in Chronological order and Users Determine their Activity Feed by setting which post categories are delivered.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just weeks after its official launch, PleasantHub.com is redefining what social media can be for 55+ Adults by providing community connection where participation feels like a conversation and not an argument. Pleasant Hub's growth can be directly attributed to the growing concern about the major networks' monetization of user data with algorithms to force feed content. Instead, we have empowered members to craft their own experience on the platform determining what they see in their main activity feed.

Users can set their default Activity Feed to:

All Updates : in chronological order

: in chronological order Filtered Feed : rendering posts in categories users select in their general settings

: rendering posts in categories users select in their general settings Friends Only : where users see only posts by people they have created a two-way Friendship

: where users see only posts by people they have created a two-way Friendship Followed Feed: users see posts by other Members they Follow on the platform

All Feeds are rendered in chronological order and not fed by an Algorithm based on user-behavior.

"Rendering content in chronological order instead of using an algorithm to feed content creates an entirely different social experience for users" says George Oberle, Founder of PleasantHub. "Our members are looking for a community of people their age to connect with in a pleasant environment where participation feels like a conversation."

With approximately 22 to 26 million U.S. adults aged 55 and older living alone, isolation and loneliness were declared an epidemic by the U.S. Surgeon General in 2023. The Pleasant Hub Story has always been to create a simple "digital neighborhood" for 55+ adults to combat senior loneliness and isolation through community connection. Where members are not considered products to monetize, but real people looking to connect with a community. The platform offers a pleasant environment where users can share life accomplishments and build authentic friendships without the "noise" of traditional social networks. Members have a stake in the Community with a "Report as Inappropriate" function on each post for active community protection.

With an Algorithm free environment, prioritizing user control and a strict no politics and no-solicitation policy, PleasantHub is rapidly becoming popular with 55+ adults seeking meaningful community connection to combat isolation and loneliness.

About Pleasant Hub

Pleasant Hub is a new social media platform designed for 55+ adults to foster meaningful community connections in a welcoming environment to help combat loneliness and social isolation. Based in San Jose, California, the platform combats Senior Loneliness one connection at a time.

