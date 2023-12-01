Algorithmic Trading Market size to grow by USD 11.19 billion from 2022 to 2027 |The high demand for market surveillance to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorithmic Trading Market size is estimated to increase by USD 11.19 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.23% between 2022 - 2027. The escalating need for market surveillance drives the growth of the algorithmic trading market. The increase in demand emphasizes compliance requirements, enabling market participants to monitor investment patterns and trading activities during the forecast period. Major players in the algorithmic trading market are striving to enhance their data management strategies and rectify system deficiencies. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2023-2027

Global Algorithmic trading market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global algorithmic trading market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer algorithmic trading in the market are 63 moons Technologies Ltd., AlgoBlocks, AlgoBulls Technologies Pvt. Ltd., AlpacaDB Inc., Argo SE, Auros, CRYPTO TECHFIN SL, InfoReach Inc., iRageCapital Advisory Pvt. Ltd., MetaQuotes Ltd., QuantConnect Corp., QuantCore Capital Management LLC, Refinitiv, Software AG, Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., uTrade, Wyden AG, and VIRTU Financial Inc.

Company Offerings -

63 Moons Technologies Ltd. - The company offers algorithmic trading solutions through a platform called ODIN.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Component (Solutions and Services), End-user (Institutional investors, Retail investors, Long-term investors, and Short-term investors), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The solution segment is expected for substantial market share growth during the forecast period within the global algorithmic trading market. This segment primarily encompasses the software utilized by traders to engage in algorithmic trading, enabling the execution of sizable trade orders. To efficiently handle large volumes of orders within strict timelines, private trading firms, hedge funds, and investment banks rely on algorithms. Through the integration of software into trading systems, traders can achieve profits at a significantly accelerated pace compared to conventional trading methods.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global algorithmic trading market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global algorithmic trading market.

North America is anticipated to contribute around 35% to the global market growth during the forecasted period. The rise in financial trading activities within North America is notable. Key drivers include ongoing trade monitoring and surveillance, the active participation of both retail and institutional traders, increased emphasis on technological advancements, more utilization of AI and machine learning tools, and the strong presence of leading companies. These factors collectively drive the growth of the algorithmic trading market in the North American region.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends

Technological advancements in algorithmic trading enhance market accessibility, reduce trading costs, and expedite execution times, primarily through electronic trading technologies and the integration of liquidity aggregation across geographies.

Financial institutions prioritize collateral transparency, emphasizing efficient decision-making and risk monitoring, with a forecasted heavy investment in collateral management strategies like optimization and profit maximization to drive market growth.

Major challenges

Lack of awareness set a significant challenge in the algorithmic trading market, leading some participants to make short-term gain-driven decisions without adherence to existing best practices, potentially risking market integrity and necessitating language to protect confidential information and data.

The Bank for International Settlements' Markets Committee's global code of conduct aims to enhance adherence to guidance, but additional best practices are deemed necessary to complement these rules, ensuring market functionality, and confidence among participants, and hindering market growth if supported by integrity and function.

