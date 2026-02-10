Algorized Secures Series A to Build the Edge-Native Nervous System for Physical AI

News provided byAlgorized
Feb 10, 2026, 08:00 ET
Led by Run Ventures and backed by the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, Algorized scales the 'Predictive Safety Engine' to eliminate the "Safety vs. Speed" trade-off in industrial automation.
Algorized = The Nervous System for Physical AI
CAMPBELL, Calif. and ÉTOY, Switzerland, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorized, the company building the intelligence layer for Physical AI, announced the close of a $13M Series A financing round led by Run Ventures, with participation from the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund and Acrobator Ventures, as well as continued support from existing investors.
The investment scales the Predictive Safety Engine: a ground-up, edge-AI foundation models that enable Physical AI systems to perceive human presence, sense intent and adapt in real time. This capital accelerates the global rollout of a new standard in industrial robotics - moving the industry beyond "detect-and-stop" systems toward machines with true physical awareness.
The Economic Thesis: Physics, Not Pixels
The industry doesn't need another sensor; it needs a nervous system. While generative AI has mastered language, Physical AI must master the world of people and objects. Algorized foundation models leverage existing infrastructure of wireless sensors such as Ultra-Wideband (UWB), mmWave, and Wi-Fi to digitize environments using physics, not pixels.
By analyzing micro-motions and vital signs directly at the edge, Algorized enables Physical AI to interpret human presence and intent with ultra-low latency. This allows robots to "see" through occlusion, dust, and darkness - navigating complex, shared human environments while eliminating unnecessary stops.
"The biggest bottleneck in Physical AI is the latency tax," said Natalya Lopareva, CEO & Co-Founder of Algorized. "In a factory or a warehouse, a 100-millisecond delay can be the difference between a fluid workflow and a costly emergency stop. We've built an edge-native engine that gives machines the instinct to operate around people in real time. The goal is to ensure the line doesn't stop because the intelligence is already there - on the floor, where it belongs."
Scaling the 'Aware Machine'
Following its breakthrough debut with KUKA and ASUS at CES 2026, Algorized is now deploying with major automotive and industrial leaders in Europe and the U.S. The Series A funding will focus on:
- Commercial Expansion: Scaling deliveries of the Predictive Safety Engine to meet signed demand across industries.
- Technical Sovereignty: Advancing proprietary intent-prediction models that serve as the foundation for human-robot collaboration.
- Global Operations: Expanding engineering and support hubs in Switzerland and Silicon Valley to serve Tier-1 manufacturing partners.
Investor Commentary
"Algorized is defining the category of Physical AI perception and predictive safety," said PT Ungvichian, Partner at Run Ventures. "Most safety tech is an insurance policy; Algorized is a growth asset. By enabling robots to operate at full speed in shared spaces, they unlock billions in latent capacity. It's rare to see a deep-tech solution with this level of immediate commercial ROI."
About Algorized
Algorized builds the edge-native nervous system for Physical AI. Creators of the Predictive Safety Engine - ground-up edge-AI foundation models - Algorized transforms standard wireless sensors infrastructure into reliable human-aware perception. Backed by the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund and rooted in Swiss research in through-wall human detection, Algorized is scaling globally through strategic partnerships with leading players across industrial robotics, automotive, and smart spaces - establishing a new standard for context-aware machines built for real-world operation. Learn more at www.algorized.com.
