Ali Razavi and Razavi Law Group Donate $14,000.00 at LATMA's Annual Soirée to Transform the Lives of Underprivileged Children Across Los Angeles

Leading Personal Injury Firm Demonstrates Commitment to Community Through Major Charitable Contribution at Beverly Hills Event

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ali Razavi, founder and CEO of Razavi Law Group, a premier personal injury law firm specializing in vehicular accident cases, made a significant $14,000.00 donation to the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATMA) at LATMA's prestigious Annual Soirée, which was held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.

Ali Razavi - CEO & Attorney of Razavi Law Group

The substantial contribution will directly support LATMA's comprehensive programs, which provide educational resources, mentorship opportunities, and essential family assistance services to thousands of underserved children and families across Los Angeles County.

"We believe that every child needs an opportunity, and we are here to help facilitate that," said Ali Razavi, whose firm has secured millions in settlements for car, truck, and motorcycle accident victims throughout Southern California. "It's an honor to contribute to an organization like LATMA that continues to make a real difference in people's lives."

This contribution reflects Razavi Law Group's broader philanthropic philosophy and ongoing community engagement efforts, which include pro bono legal services, sponsorship of local youth sports teams, and participation in charitable initiatives throughout the year.

About Razavi Law Group: Razavi Law Group is a distinguished personal injury law firm serving clients throughout Southern California. With extensive expertise in car accidents, truck collisions, motorcycle crashes, and other vehicular injury cases, the firm has recovered tens of millions of dollars for injured victims and their families. Led by Ali Razavi, the firm combines aggressive advocacy with compassionate client care, offering contingency-based representation to ensure access to justice for all. The firm maintains offices in Santa Ana, West Hollywood, Bakersfield, San Francisco, and Riverside and provides 24/7 consultation for accident victims.

About LATMA Charities: Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATMA) is the charitable arm of the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Association, dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of underprivileged children and families throughout Los Angeles. Through strategic partnerships and direct assistance programs, LATMA addresses critical needs in education, health, and family stability.

