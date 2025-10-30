Razavi Law Group Sponsors OCWLA's Golden Legacy Gala and Donates to Support Women in Law

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Razavi Law Group, a leading Orange County personal injury law firm specializing in accident claims and injury litigation, proudly continued its ongoing support for women lawyers and women in the legal profession as a second-year sponsor of the Orange County Women Lawyers Association's (OCWLA) annual gala. This year's gala was especially remarkable as it marked the 50th year of OCWLA and the celebration of the OCWLA Golden Legacy Gala 2025.

CEO and Attorney Ali Razavi and Supervising Attorney Veronica Buckels attending the OCWLA Golden Legacy Gala.

In addition to co-sponsoring this year's aptly named "Golden Legacy" gala, Razavi Law Group donated an additional $1,000 to OCWLA to help advance OCWLA's mission of promoting and supporting women in law, especially here in Orange County.

The annual gathering brought together attorneys, judges, and community leaders from across Orange County to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women advocates and to inspire continued progress in the legal community.

"At Razavi Law Group, we believe in supporting organizations that elevate and strengthen the legal profession," said Ali Razavi, CEO of Razavi Law Group and experienced personal injury attorney. "As advocates for injury victims and client rights, OCWLA's work aligns with our core values of leadership, inclusion, advocacy, and community service. We're honored to contribute to its mission and ongoing community involvement."

The personal injury lawyers at Razavi Law Group are committed to not only providing exceptional legal representation for accident and injury victims but also supporting initiatives that advance justice and equality in the legal profession.

Our team extends its gratitude to the Orange County Women Lawyers Association (OCWLA) for hosting another inspiring event and looks forward to continuing its partnership in the coming years.

About Razavi Law Group Razavi Law Group is a trusted Orange County personal injury law firm dedicated to helping injury victims secure the compensation and justice they deserve. The firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases including car accidents, workplace injuries, slip and fall accidents, and catastrophic injury claims throughout Southern California.

