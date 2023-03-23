ALIANSCE SONAE: EBITDA SURPASSES TOP OF GUIDANCE IN 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A. (B3: ALSO3), one of the largest shopping mall owners and operators in Brazil, announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22).

4Q22 Highlights

Revenue surpasses the R$1 billion mark. In 2022, the growing rent revenue combined with parking results contributed to the 25.6% and 19.1% expansions of net revenue, versus 2021 and 2019, respectively.

Active leasing and record occupancy. In 2022, an average of 2.5 contracts per day were signed. In 4Q22, the occupancy rate of 97.4% is the highest since the creation of Aliansce Sonae.

Lowest historical level of discounts. High occupancy combined with the continuous mix quality improvement allowed the Company to withdraw discounts throughout 2022. Thus, in 4Q22, the level of discounts over rents returned to historic levels, being 1.4 p.p. lower than that of 4Q19.

Progress in Aliansce Sonae synergies. In 2022, an additional R$26 million in synergies derived from the Aliansce Sonae merger were captured, adding up to a total amount of R$56 million/year.

Achievement of EBITDA guidance. Driven by consistent operational performance and benefited from the capture of synergies from Aliansce Sonae's merger, in 2022, EBITDA grew by 31.6% and 17.5% vs. 2021 and 2019, respectively. In the year, the indicator totaled R$809.6 million, exceeding managerial projections.

Aliansce Sonae selected to compose ISE B3. The Company is the first and only in the shopping mall sector to be included in the Brazilian stock exchange corporate sustainability index, in 2023.

Successful liability management. In March 2023, Aliansce Sonae successfully raised a CRI of R$612 million, despite the adverse conditions in the credit market.

Divestment with attractive valuation. In February 2023, a partial divestment of a 10% stake in Passeio das Águas Shopping was concluded. The cap-rate for the sale is 8.5%, based on the estimated NOI for 2023. The divestment reinforces the Company's ability to carry out transactions that generate value for shareholders.

