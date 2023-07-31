Alianza Powers Broadband Operator Bluepeak's Cloud Transformation, Extending Market Reach, and Revolutionizing Communications Product Suite

Bluepeak's network transformation efforts to adopt cloud solutions for network and operational simplification, customer experience improvement, and product expansion leverages Alianza's cloud-native platform

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Show 2023 Alianza, Inc., the communications cloud for service providers, today announced that prominent fiber-first broadband operator Bluepeak has chosen Alianza's cloud communications platform to reinvent itself with fiber and cloud solutions.

Alianza stands at the forefront of this transformative journey, enabling Bluepeak to consolidate and migrate away from a complex mix of time-division multiplexing (TDM) switches, telco softswitches, and legacy hosted solutions. The comprehensive shift to Alianza's true cloud-native platform empowers Bluepeak to streamline voice offerings while also expanding their solution suite with net-new offerings that include innovative communications services like Business Cloud Communications and Business Text Messaging, as well as traditional offerings like Business Lines and SIP Trunking.

With an expansive fiber network spanning South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Wyoming, Bluepeak will leverage Alianza's cloud communications platform to bring cloud-native voice and cutting-edge communication services to over 70,000 customers, including consumers and small and medium-sized businesses.

"By consolidating our legacy voice solutions, we unlock a new era of operational simplification, empowering Bluepeak to achieve greater platform flexibility, scalability, and the ability to offer a broad range of cloud-based solutions to our customers," said Cash Hagen, COO for Bluepeak. "This strategic initiative moves us towards a future where efficiency and innovation seamlessly go hand-in-hand, resulting in improved customer experiences and positioning us as an industry leader."

By selecting Alianza's cloud communications platform, Bluepeak realizes numerous benefits:

  • Speed to Market: With the help of Alianza's scalable, adaptable cloud-native platform, Bluepeak is able to rapidly introduce the most in-demand communications services to the market and readily adapt to market shifts and service improvements.
  • Operational Simplification: Alianza's solution frees up Bluepeak's operations staff to concentrate on providing a first-rate experience for end users by reducing the burden of managing traditional phone infrastructure and legacy voice network difficulties.
  • Reduce Costs with a SaaS Model: Alianza's cloud communications platform offers the customer a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, eliminating the need for costly capital investments in voice networking infrastructure. With a flexible licensing approach, the customer benefits from the lowest total operational cost while maintaining scalability and reliability.

"Our operations have been transformed by the consolidation of various legacy technologies into a single full-stack cloud communications platform. Alianza simplifies operations, allowing us to supply modern communication services to our consumers quickly and easily," said Aimee Doane, Vice President of Network Operations for Bluepeak. "The added advantage of service automation streamlines processes, empowering us to scale efficiently, while introducing new products to our customers."

"Bluepeak is a prime example of the transformation happening in the telecommunications industry," said Brian Beutler, founder and CEO of Alianza. "Our innovative solutions help service providers boost revenue, cut costs, and evolve from a traditional telco into a modern digital techco. We are proud to be at the forefront of this industry shift and to be Bluepeak's chosen cloud communications partner."

About Alianza

Alianza is the communications cloud for service providers. We help our customers supercharge growth, reduce costs, and transform into modern tech-cos. With Alianza, service providers can navigate the end of the softswitch era and upgrade to a cloud-native solution to power both legacy voice and next-gen cloud communications services — including cloud meetings, collaboration, and text messaging. Our team of experts are passionate about simplifying service delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences for more than 200 service providers. Learn more about our solutions at www.alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Bluepeak

Bluepeak is building a faster, more reliable internet without the things that get in the way of great service — like red tape, hidden fees, and slow response times. Offering up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits and beyond for businesses, Bluepeak is a whole new ballgame — from internet to TV, to connecting every device in a home, to powering a business, Bluepeak not only provides the best fiber connections in the communities it serves, but also meets the growing needs for how its customers live. Visit mybluepeak.com to learn more.

