Alice Pomponio Named Managing Director of American Cancer Society's BrightEdge

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society today announced that life sciences industry leader Alice Pomponio has been named managing director of BrightEdge, the ACS philanthropic impact fund that invests in companies to accelerate the Society's mission to fight cancer. Pomponio has served as a member of the board of directors of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), the Society's advocacy affiliate, two-time chair of ACS CAN's Boston Research Breakfast, and as chair of the ACS Eastern New England Board of Directors.

BrightEdge is the American Cancer Society's donor-funded, philanthropic venture capital fund that invests in for-profit companies developing novel solutions to attack cancer from all angles. BrightEdge aims to accelerate and deepen portfolio company impact through capital investment, market awareness, and a shared commitment to eradicate cancer.

"Alice Pomponio brings a combination of extensive experience in life sciences and a deep passion for the American Cancer Society's mission to her leadership role at BrightEdge," said Gary M. Reedy, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society and ACS CAN. "Her expertise strategically positions BrightEdge to increase its impact through strategic investments to save more lives."

Pomponio previously was advisor, Red Sky Partners LLC and founder and managing director of Accendo. An expert in rare disease and precision oncology, she focuses on disruptive technology adoption and companion diagnostic / therapeutic co-development strategies with an eye towards value-based care. At Red Sky Partners, Alice advised high-growth life sciences and health tech companies on go-to-market and product value strategies. Additionally, she serves on faculty of MIT where she teaches biomedical innovation and healthcare entrepreneurship, a role she will retain during her tenure with the American Cancer Society.

In 2018, Pomponio founded Accendo to accelerate entrepreneurial consumer-facing approaches to patient access and affordability of quality care. She held prior strategy and operational leadership roles at Radius Health, AstraZeneca, and Sanofi Genzyme where she launched multiple US and global specialty products and championed orphan drug and health equity initiatives across the globe. Her public sector experience spans innovation, trade, and healthcare policy through roles in the UK Government and US Office of Management and Budget.

Pomponio holds a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from MIT. She serves on the Boards of Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, MassEcon, and PhagePro Inc.

