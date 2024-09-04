Alidade Capital Lands Experienced Acquisition Professional; Makes Key Internal Promotions

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alidade Capital, LLC ("Alidade Capital" or the "Firm"), a real estate fund manager, announced that it has hired Matt Morano as its new Head of Acquisitions, Eastern Region.

Based in Boston, MA, Mr. Morano is focused on leading the Firm's transaction sourcing, structuring and analytical evaluation throughout the transaction process for acquisitions located in the eastern half of the United States. He brings over 20 years of commercial real estate investment experience and was most recently a Managing Director at John Hancock / Manulife Investment Management. Mr. Morano is a BBA graduate from the University of Massachusetts at Boston and holds an MS Finance degree from the Carroll School of Management, Boston College.

"We are fortunate to add an expert like Matt to our investment team; his breadth of knowledge and relationships in the industry are apparent the moment you meet him," commented Geoff Langdon, Alidade Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

Additionally, Alidade Capital announced two internal promotions; Joe Hewlett and Chris Calhoun were promoted to Vice President - Acquisitions. Both Vice Presidents are integral members of Alidade Capital's acquisitions team and are responsible for sourcing potential investments, developing sourcing relationships, underwriting and closing transactions. Mr. Hewlett is largely responsible for relationships in the Carolina's and other eastern markets. Mr. Calhoun is largely responsible for relationships in Phoenix and other western markets. These investment professionals joined Alidade Capital in the same 2019 analyst class as BBA graduates from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

About Alidade Capital

Alidade Capital, LLC ("Alidade Capital") is a real estate fund manager and registered investment advisor. Alidade Capital targets value-add real estate investments in select secondary markets with a typical transaction size of $10-$50 million. The Firm was founded in 2010 and as of June 30, 2024, had approximately $597 million in regulatory assets under management. Alidade Capital focuses on repositioning and creating value in real estate assets that provide direct exposure to innovation companies as tenants, with a bias towards the life sciences and technology industries that typically utilize R&D Flex and Low-Finish and High-Finish Industrial asset types. For more information, please visit www.alidadecapital.com.

SOURCE Alidade Capital, LLC