Aliens: Fireteam Elite Arrives On The Nintendo Switch™ Today with Terminal Containment Update

The immersive co-op survival shooter arrives launches on Nintendo Switch™ today.

TOKYO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Iron Studios and publisher Ubitus are thrilled to celebrate Alien Day with exciting updates for their flagship title, Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Starting today, April 26, players are now able to experience this thrilling co-op survival shooter on the Nintendo Switch™ via cloud streaming technology.

Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite on the Nintendo Switch™ offers players an immersive experience battling hordes of terrifying Xenomorphs in a desperate fight for survival. As players work together to uncover the mysteries of planet LV-895, they must eliminate the alien threat.

The highly anticipated 'Terminal Containment' update for the game has also finally arrived, marking the game's fourth horde map. Players must navigate through a single-floor interior map with several entry points, while fighting off waves of enemies. The central control room offers a reliable location to mount defenses, but survival will require players to check every angle and coordinate with their team. Those who successfully complete at least 10 waves on Intense, Extreme or Insane difficulty levels will unlock new rewards, including the Duplicity weapon skin and Game Over decal.

The cloud version of Aliens: Fireteam Elite features crossplay capabilities across all platforms, allowing Nintendo Switch™ users to team up with players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC to face the Xenomorph menace together.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is now available in the Nintendo eShop for $29.99, as well as on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation. Join the fight against the Xenomorphs and experience this fast-paced co-op survival shooter game today!

*Nintendo Switch is a Trademark of Nintendo.

*Click to access Nintendo eShop: North America

https://nintendo.com/store/products/aliens-fireteam-elite-switch

About ColdIron

Cold Iron Studios is a world-class game development studio based in San Jose, California. They have a team of over 50 experts from across AAA gaming with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning shooter, MMO, RPG, and action titles. In 2021, Cold Iron shipped the third person survival shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite on PS4, PS5, Xbox One/S/X, and PC.

The studio prioritizes community and giving back, and are proud partners of Girls Who Code, GameHeads, and Extra Life. They believe that working at Cold Iron Studios is not just about making games, but also about giving back to the community.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers. With innovative GameCloud® technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with an immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

Contact Us

TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 (Tokyo)

+886-2-2717-6123 (Taipei)

Media contact: [email protected]

Business inquiry: [email protected]

Official website: https://ubitus.net/

SOURCE Ubitus K.K.