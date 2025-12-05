AliExpress and Specialized Partner with Law Enforcement in largest Counterfeit Bust in Brand's History

– Two Operations Dismantled, Over $1,600,000 in Counterfeit Goods Seized –

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, the leading global e-commerce marketplace, in collaboration with premium American bicycle brand Specialized and Chinese law enforcement, recently played a central role in dismantling two major counterfeit manufacturing operations in China. This successful operation underscores AliExpress' ongoing commitment to combating counterfeit goods and protecting intellectual property rights (IPR) on its platform.

The joint operation, carried out in March, resulted in the arrest and prosecution of seven individuals, as well as the seizure of 1.1 million US dollars of counterfeit Specialized Tarmac SL8 road racing frames, Roval handlebars and wheels, as well as seatposts, forks and 9,500 sticker sets. Pinarello, Cannondale, Cervelo, and Trek also had fake items seized during the raid. The estimated street value all of these counterfeit bicycle carbon fiber goods exceeds 1.6 million US dollars.

Counterfeit products imitating Specialized's high-performance goods not only infringe on IPR but also pose serious risks to consumer safety. These fake items often bypass stringent quality and safety standards, potentially endangering users and undermining consumer trust in legitimate products. Specialized has tested these counterfeit cycling helmets and frames, and they fail safety standards. Sometimes catastrophically.

This milestone marks the largest anti-counterfeiting success in Specialized's history. Alibaba has been working with Specialized on offline IPR investigations for years, with over a dozen successful cases. This includes a major takedown in 2017 which was the result of a two-year joint investigation by Alibaba and Specialized, as well as other operations stopping counterfeit helmet online sellers.

These raids have been the result of extensive collaboration between Specialized's Global Brand Protection team and AliExpress' IP enforcement teams. AliExpress provided critical support to authorities in their takedown of the illicit operation.

Andrew Love, Global Brand Protection Manager at Specialized, commented:

"Specialized is unwavering in its commitment to protecting its riders and upholding a zero-tolerance policy against dangerous counterfeit products. These illicit operations not only exploit consumers but also undermine trust in authentic goods. We are fully dedicated to safeguarding our customers and combating organized crime on a global scale. The success of this largest counterfeit bust in the cycling industry highlights the profound impact of collaboration between brands like ours and tech-driven platforms like AliExpress."

Andrew further added, "Chinese law enforcement and Alibaba deserve immense recognition for their integral role in achieving this milestone."

Matthew Bassiur, VP and Head of Alibaba International's Global IP Enforcement Team, added:

"Safeguarding consumers and upholding brand trust are core to our platform's integrity…. While we swiftly remove infringing listings from our marketplace, lasting impact requires dismantling physical operations through close partnerships with brands and law enforcement. This case is a prime example of that approach."

While platforms like AliExpress use AI-driven monitoring and rapid takedown systems to combat online counterfeiting, this case highlights the importance of cross-sector collaboration. The investigation began when Specialized approached AliExpress with information on suspected counterfeiters abusing the e-commerce platform to market illegal and unsafe bicycle products. Test purchases by Specialized confirmed the items were counterfeit, prompting a deeper probe. AliExpress then provided law enforcement with key digital evidence that traced the supply chain back to the manufacturing facilities.

This success is a vivid demonstration of the strategic partnership framework which AliExpress has established with both leading global brands and law enforcement agencies. Over the past year, AliExpress' collaboration with more than 20 global brands and law enforcement has led to the global seizure of counterfeit goods valued at over 30 million US dollars, further demonstrating AliExpress' firm commitment to pursue counterfeiters both on and off its platform.

