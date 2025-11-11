AliExpress Unveils Powerful New Tools for U.S. Sellers to Boost Growth and Efficiency

New AI-enabled tool helps sellers create and manage images for product listings more efficiently

AliExpress partner ecosystem continues to expand with new ISVs, including Quipt, StoreAutomator, and Linnworks

Introducing AliExpress Labeling Service, a platform-native shipping label and fulfilment solution

Sellers can benefit from co-marketing opportunities through new Brand+ program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, the international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, today announced enhancements to its U.S. local seller program, AliExpressLocal, introducing a comprehensive suite of seller capabilities designed to help local merchants save time, simplify operations, and drive faster sales growth. Updates include an AI-enabled image tool for product listings, expanded integration partnerships, the AliExpress Labeling Service, and co-marketing opportunities through the newly launched Brand+ channel.

AI-Enabled Imaging Tool for Product Listings

AliExpress is introducing an AI-enabled imaging tool that helps sellers create and manage product listing photos more efficiently. Sellers can upload images without pre-sizing to exact dimension specs, and the platform automatically generates optimized versions for required placements across devices.

The tool is designed to preserve the quality and integrity of key content — like faces, objects, and text — by maintaining proportionality and avoiding stretching, squashing, or mis-cropping. It can also resize and apply a clean white background where needed to meet catalog standards. Presentation matters in e-commerce, and this built-in tool helps ensure consistent, professional visuals while minimizing manual editing time and cost.

Partner Ecosystem: New Integrations to Simplify Selling

AliExpress is expanding its ecosystem of integration partners, enabling sellers to launch faster and manage less by connecting their systems directly to the AliExpress seller platform. Product listings, inventory, orders, and returns can flow seamlessly through integrated APIs, reducing manual work that can slow sellers down.

The newest addition is Quipt, a next-generation commerce middleware that connects product, inventory, and order data between systems. The collaboration between Quipt and AliExpress will enable:

Seamless product listing: Quipt maintains a master catalog pre-mapped to AliExpress' backend, so sellers can launch on AliExpress without manual integration or field mapping.

Quipt maintains a master catalog pre-mapped to AliExpress' backend, so sellers can launch on AliExpress without manual integration or field mapping. Automated data sync: Product content, pricing, inventory, and orders are synchronized in real time, with no manual setup required. Unified content can help reduce discrepancies across channels.

Product content, pricing, inventory, and orders are synchronized in real time, with no manual setup required. Unified content can help reduce discrepancies across channels. Post-sale management: Returns and refunds are handled through a dedicated workflow module, giving brands visibility into the transaction lifecycle. Centralized refund management can provide quicker resolutions.

Returns and refunds are handled through a dedicated workflow module, giving brands visibility into the transaction lifecycle. Centralized refund management can provide quicker resolutions. Operational efficiency: Sellers can manage listings, orders, and returns from one dashboard. Reduced technical overhead and fewer marketplace-specific workflows can improve efficiencies.

"We're excited to team up with AliExpress to simplify the path from sellers to buyer," said Jason Willitts, CEO of Quipt. "Together we can help sellers go live on AliExpress faster, manage operations more efficiently, maintain accurate data at scale, and give consumers a great shopping experience."

This partnership follows recent integrations with Linnworks and StoreAutomator. With these solution provider partners, U.S. sellers can better manage their orders, inventory, and shipping to improve the overall customer experience and leverage AliExpress' platform to scale their businesses. Together, these integrations provide one connected path from catalog to checkout to returns — so sellers can launch faster, reduce operational drag, and focus on growth. AliExpress' integration approach also gives sellers flexibility—whether selling via AliExpressLocal Direct or through AliExpressLocal Marketplace, they can choose the model that best fits their business.

AliExpress Labeling Service: Simplified Shipping Labels & Fulfillment

AliExpress is streamlining fulfillment for local sellers with a platform-native labeling service that consolidates label creation, tracking, and returns with competitive rates, all within the AliExpress seller portal. Instead of sourcing labels themselves or using third-party tools, sellers can now generate AliExpress shipping labels directly in their workflow. Rates and tracking details are applied to corresponding orders, updated automatically, and visible to buyers in real time—reducing back-and-forth and the number of systems to manage.

The service is carrier agnostic, leveraging a network of local delivery carriers and service providers. The offering pairs pre-negotiated rates with non-standard operational conveniences, like photo proof of delivery (POD), to help prevent "item not received" disputes.

Returns are also simplified, as AliExpress manages return logistics end-to-end based on the seller's preferences. And even if a seller did not use AliExpress labels for outbound shipping, they can opt in to AliExpress-generated return labels so that the platform handles consumer returns on their behalf.

Co-Marketing for Local Sellers through Brand+

Beyond tools and logistics, AliExpress is also investing in seller visibility and growth through its new Brand+ program. U.S. sellers that qualify for Brand+, a new dedicated channel that brings shoppers an increased selection of trusted brands, can access co-marketing opportunities, including in-platform highlights, social media spotlights, marketing and public relations campaign tie-ins. By collaborating on co-marketing activities, participating sellers can reach new audiences, reinforce quality and trust cues, and drive conversion within a curated shopping environment.

"We're focused on removing busywork so sellers can focus on selling," said Jackie Lee, Head of Partnership and Business Development, AliExpress U.S. "Our AI-enabled imaging tool streamlines photo prep, our platform-native labels and returns simplify fulfillment, and new ISV integrations cut down on manual setup. Through Brand+, we're also giving trusted local sellers more ways to get discovered with high-visibility placements that convert."

