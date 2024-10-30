AliExpress Announces Millions in Discounts and Prizes For U.S. Shoppers During Upcoming 11.11 Singles' Day Sale

With discounts up to 90% off, Singles' Day is one of AliExpress ' biggest sales of the year and one of the world's biggest shopping festivals

' To demonstrate how far a single dollar can go during Singles' Day, AliExpress and Klarna are launching the " $1 Challenge" where U.S. shoppers can score a PlayStation 5 or HP Computer, among other prizes, for just $1 , and will even have a chance to win a $10K Flight Credit or a $3K Shopping Credit

Professional dancer and choreographer Taylor Terry will kick off the $1 Challenge with the "Shake that App" social media dance challenge

AliExpress' new U.S. Consumer Insights Report reveals shoppers are looking for deals this season and would appreciate an earlier shopping holiday to spread out their spending

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, is gearing up for Singles' Day this November 11 with deep discounts across millions of products, exciting prizes as part of its "$1 Challenge" aimed at demonstrating how far a single dollar can stretch, a social media dance challenge to encourage shoppers to "Shake that App" for a chance at $100 in shopping credits, and a new consumer insights report.

AliExpress' Singles' Day sale, known globally as the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, will feature discounts as steep as 90% off, making it the perfect time to score incredible savings on a wide range of products, from tech gadgets and fashion finds, to home essentials and beauty products. The sale will commence at 12:01 a.m. PST on November 8 with a three-day warm-up period, where early bird consumers can browse discounts and add products to their carts. The sale on the full selection of products will start at 12:01 a.m. PST on November 11, 2024 and close at 11:59 p.m. PST on November 18, 2024.

Consumers are Hungry for Deals Earlier in the Season

A new U.S. Consumer Insights Report by AliExpress and Censuswide found that almost 4 in 5 (79%) U.S. consumers surveyed said discounts and promotions are important to them when doing their holiday shopping. Over half (55%) of U.S. consumers would be interested in a major shopping holiday taking place earlier in the year, before Black Friday or Cyber Monday, with 27% stating it would help spread out their spending over a longer period.

"With our report indicating that 28% of consumers treat themselves only once a year or less, and 29% are not treating themselves more due to budget constraints, major promotional events that are earlier in the holiday season like Singles' Day are perhaps more significant than ever," said Chris Carl, Head of Marketing, AliExpress U.S. "We strive for Singles' Day to be a moment where everyone can feel good about treating themselves because they know they're getting a great deal. Beyond that, we also aim to make online shopping a fun and engaging experience. This Singles' Day, that means offering incredible prizes through our '$1 Challenge' and encouraging consumers to show us their moves with our 'Shake that App' social media challenge."

"Shake that App" to Join the "$1 Challenge"

AliExpress has teamed up with professional dancer and choreographer, Taylor Terry, to kick off the $1 Challenge, which will demonstrate just how far a dollar can go on AliExpress by giving shoppers access to unbelievable deals on must-have items, all for $1. Here's how it works**:

Step One: Shake that app! To join the $1 Challenge, AliExpress users just need to log on to the AliExpress app and shake their smartphone from November 1 - November 18, 2024 . Users get three free shake opportunities daily during the event. Additional shakes can be won by inviting friends to join in on the fun! Share a link to the $1 Challenge event page and receive one extra shake per friend when they click on your link.

Challenge, AliExpress users just need to log on to the AliExpress app and shake their smartphone from . Users get three free shake opportunities daily during the event. Additional shakes can be won by inviting friends to join in on the fun! Share a link to the Challenge event page and receive one extra shake per friend when they click on your link. Step Two: After shaking the app, users will gain access to amazing deals and prizes, including AliExpress coupon codes, Dollar Deals, Unreal Deals, and tickets for "Mega Deal" draws on November 11 and 18. Dollar Deals give consumers the chance to buy products in the Dollar Express shopping channel for $1 for new customers, or three products for $1 each for existing customers. Dollar Express is a new dedicated channel that will showcase AliExpress' most affordable items, making it easier than ever for shoppers to find amazing deals. Unreal Deals up the ante, stretching your dollar even further with incredible daily prizes, including a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Insta360 X4 8K camera, Fujifilm Instax Mini 12, Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum, and HP's new 14" Business Laptop. The Mega Deal, co-sponsored by global payments network Klarna, offers shoppers the chance to win $10K Flight Credit or a $3K Shopping Credit* on AliExpress.

and 18. Step Three: Winners will be notified via the AliExpress app on Singles' Day, November 11 , and the final day of the $1 Challenge, November 18 , if they win the Mega Deal and will have their prize revealed.

Dance Your Way to $100

In the spirit of self-expression, a defining pillar of Singles' Day, and to encourage everyone to "Shake that App," AliExpress is launching a TikTok dance challenge that allows fans to showcase their creativity while contending for a chance to win $100 in AliExpress shopping credits daily. Taylor Terry will kickstart the dance challenge along with several high-profile creators, inspiring their fans to express themselves and share their dance moves online.

For a chance to win, entrants must*:

Post their own interpretation of Taylor Terry's "Shake that App" dance using the exclusive campaign song

"Shake that App" dance using the exclusive campaign song Post from November 1 – November 18, 2024 (multiple daily entries are allowed)

– (multiple daily entries are allowed) Include the hashtags #ShakeThatApp and #AliExpress

Follow @AliExpress on TikTok

Content that generates the most likes by 8:59 p.m. PST will be selected each day during the event

**Full terms and conditions are accessible HERE.

About AliExpress U.S. Consumer Insights Report

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,000 nationally representative respondents across the U.S., aged 18+. The data was collected between October 24 and October 25, 2024. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

