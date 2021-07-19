AliExpress launches global ONE FLAG initiative to support Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and athletes

"At AliExpress, we're committed to connecting people through innovative digital experiences, and we are honored to partner with the IOC to create an engaging and interactive experience that brings people together," said Christina Lu, Head of Marketing, AliExpress. "In many ways, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be a completely new experience for athletes and fans due to the pandemic. With fans unable to cheer from the sidelines during these unprecedented times, our ONE FLAG initiative fosters togetherness among millions of people who will be watching the Olympic Games at home this year to show support to the Olympic Games and athletes."

To participate, fans are invited to upload a photo of them cheering for the Olympic Games to the AliExpress ONE FLAG website. Each submitted photo will generate a digital thread on the website, which will be used to compose a colourful virtual flag to signify the spirit of "stronger together." Fans will also receive a virtual certificate to share on social media. Symbolizing resilience and hope, the digital flag will be updated in real-time on the website as fans continue to participate and submit photos throughout Tokyo 2020.

"As we look to engage our fans around the world, we're delighted to see AliExpress launch a digital experience to cheer for athletes and build excitement ahead of the Olympic Games," said Timo Lumme, Managing Director of the International Olympic Committee, Television and Marketing Services.

Yuto Horigome, a Japanese skateboarder who is currently ranked 2nd on the World Skateboarding Rankings, will be among the first athletes to participate in the ONE FLAG initiative to call for worldwide support for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and athletes.

The AliExpress ONE FLAG campaign is now live on the website (oneflag.aliexpress.com). Fans are encouraged to submit photos to the website from today.

In January 2017, Alibaba Group and the IOC announced a long-term partnership through 2028. As part of the Olympic Partner (TOP) worldwide sponsorship programme, Alibaba is the official "Cloud Services" and "E-Commerce Platform Services" Partner. In January 2020, AliExpress launched an Olympic-themed campaign with Lausanne 2020 to promote winter sports and encourage fan engagement. Through the Lausanne 2020 campaign, AliExpress helped connect consumers from around the world with thousands of featured winter sports products.

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a global retail marketplace that enables consumers from around the world to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors primarily in China and is dedicated to becoming a platform for worldwide merchants to sell locally and globally. AliExpress operates in multiple languages including English, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, Polish, Italian and French.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1576121/AliExpress_ONE_FLAG_Emblem.jpg

