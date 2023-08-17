AliExpress Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish to Launch Summer Pop-Up Experience and Curated Collection

Tour Kicks Off at The Grove With Thousands of Dollars in Prizes, a Meet & Greet with Tiffany, and her AliExpress Collection Reveal on August 19

Stops at the Santa Monica Pier and Glendale Galleria to follow

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress , an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, is launching its first ever in-person experience in the U.S. with special guest and ultimate comedian, actress, and fashionista, Tiffany Haddish. AliExpress will make its pop-up debut across three public hotspots in Los Angeles this summer with a mind-blowing, visual presentation that is set to amaze.

Tiffany Haddish, known best for Girl's Trip, Night School, and now Disney's Haunted Mansion, will officially kick off the AliExpress Summer 2023 Pop-Up Tour on Saturday, August 19 at 2:30 pm PT with an appearance and fan "meet and greet" to celebrate the debut of her personally-curated collection. Tiffany's collection highlights her fabulous style and her favorite drips (think: her favorite wellness products, beauty, tech, fashion accessories, and more) exclusively available in her AliExpress.com virtual showroom.

"AliExpress is all about delivering excitement and wonder on a budget, and you know I've got a soft spot for fabulous finds at a great price," said Tiffany Haddish. "It's like a treasure hunt every time you visit the site. I'm so excited to have curated all my favorite fly fashion, gadgets, and goodies into an exclusive collection that can be seen in person at the Pop-Up Tour as well as online, all with the same fantastic deals."

L.A.'s coolest public spaces – West Hollywood's The Grove, the Glendale Galleria, and the Santa Monica Pier – will showcase the curated celebrity collection, incorporate interactive elements, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, personal shopping concierges, and a chance to win a dorm room makeover. There will be opportunities to spin the prize wheel with a chance to win thousands of dollars in instant prizes, and several golden tickets worth up to $1,000.

"The AliExpress Pop-Up Tour is an immersive shopping experience packed with interactive elements and unique, on-trend products consumers will love," said Chris Carl, Head of Marketing, AliExpress U.S. "We're thrilled to be teaming up with Tiffany to debut this unique experience and introduce AliExpress throughout Los Angeles and the U.S."

The AliExpress Summer 2023 Pop-Up Tour will be making the following stops in Los Angeles:

August 19th - 20th (Sat 10 am–10 pm, Sun 11 am–8 pm): The Grove West Hollywood, 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

August 22nd - 23rd (Tue & Wed 10 am–10 pm): Santa Monica Pier, 200 Santa Monica Pier Santa Monica

August 25th - 27th (Fri & Sat 10 am–9 pm, Sun 11 am–7 pm): Glendale Galleria, 100 West Broadway Suite 100, Glendale

AliExpress will showcase an array of products, including interactive and unique items the platform is famous for. Whether it's for kids going back to school, homeowners looking to spruce up their spaces, or teens obsessed with beauty and fashion, there's something for everyone. From e-bikes to smartwatches to kitchen gear and hair tools, AliExpress offers options to make living easier, simpler and more fun, all at great prices.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

