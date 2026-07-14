Alife Health Partners with First Fertility to Deploy Embryo Predict Across the Network

SAN FRANCISCO and ROCKY HILL, Conn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alife Health ("Alife") announced today a partnership with First Fertility, one of the leading fertility networks in the United States, to deploy Embryo Predict™, an FDA-cleared AI system for embryo assessment in IVF, across its network for its microscope labs. The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services (CARS) is launching first, with additional First Fertility Centers implementing in the coming weeks.

Embryo Predict is a first-of-its-kind AI tool built to analyze images of Day 5, 6, and 7 blastocyst-stage embryos. Using artificial intelligence trained on thousands of embryo images, the device analyzes microscope images of blastocysts and generates a data-driven score that provides embryologists with an objective, real-time insight to assist with transfer decisions. The tool was validated in a large multi-center randomized control trial and holds both FDA clearance and CE Mark.

"The best innovations strengthen clinical expertise," said Dr. Alison Bartolucci, Chief Scientific Officer of First Fertility. "Embryo Predict is backed by rigorous clinical evidence, and our pilot experience confirmed its value. We are pleased to begin introducing this technology at First Fertility Centers to support our embryologists and the patients they serve."

"We're thrilled to see First Fertility becoming the second major network to deploy Embryo Predict. That rapid adoption from leading practices is real validation of the clinical evidence and shows momentum is building in how the field approaches embryo assessment," said Melissa Teran, CEO of Alife.

About Alife Health

Alife Health is modernizing and personalizing the IVF process with cutting-edge AI technology designed to improve clinical outcomes and patient care. With partnerships across the top clinics and renowned physicians in the field, Alife is transforming reproductive healthcare. Learn more at www.alifehealth.com.

About First Fertility

First Fertility is a network of fertility centers across the United States, with locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Each center offers customized and compassionate fertility care to help patients grow their families. We not only invest in reproductive endocrinology practices nationwide, but we also build strategic partnerships that put the focus on what matters most: taking care of patients. Learn more at firstfertility.com.

Contact Info

Alife Health: Jamie Gray, [email protected]

First Fertility: Jen Beresch, [email protected]

SOURCE Alife Health