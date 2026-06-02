RSC Bay Area Is First in the Nation to Deploy FDA-Cleared AI for Embryo Assessment by Alife Health, Pioneering a New Standard in IVF Care

In a first for U.S. reproductive medicine, RSC Bay Area and Alife Health bring AI-powered embryo assessment from clinical trial to patient care — setting a new benchmark for what technology-forward fertility treatment looks like.

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alife Health (Alife), a health tech company advancing fertility care through artificial intelligence, and RSC Bay Area, a US Fertility network partner and one of the country's leading fertility practices, today announced that RSC Bay Area is the first clinic in the United States to bring Alife Health's Embryo Predict™ into routine clinical use. The deployment comes days after the tool received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The milestone is the product of a deliberate, multi-year partnership between RSC Bay Area's parent network US Fertility and Alife, and it positions RSC Bay Area at the forefront of AI adoption in IVF.

The Problem Embryo Predict Solves

For decades, selecting which embryo to transfer has been one of the most consequential — and most subjective — decisions in IVF. Even among the most experienced embryologists, variability in this decision is a recognized challenge. Embryo Predict addresses that directly. Using artificial intelligence trained on thousands of embryo images, it analyzes blastocysts and generates a data-driven score that provides embryologists with an objective, real-time insight to assist with transfer decisions. A large multi-center randomized trial, in which RSC Bay Area participated, demonstrated the tool's ability to assist with embryo selection and led to the tool being the first IVF AI to achieve FDA clearance.

A Partnership Built for This Moment

RSC Bay Area's ability to move immediately following FDA clearance is no accident. US Fertility, the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices, has maintained an active technology partnership with Alife across its laboratories for years. That relationship gave RSC Bay Area the infrastructure, training, and data integration necessary to adopt Embryo Predict the moment it became available for clinical use — translating a regulatory milestone directly into patient benefit with no delay.

"RSC Bay Area has always believed that our patients deserve access to the best science available — not eventually, but now," said Mary Hinckley, M.D., IVF Medical Director at RSC Bay Area. "Embryo Predict is the first FDA-cleared AI embryo assessment tool for IVF, and we are excited to be the first in the country to give our patients access to a tool designed to support the critical choice of which embryo is most likely to help them achieve their dream of having a baby. This is what it looks like when a technology-forward, patient-centered practice and a committed, cutting-edge industry partner work together toward a shared goal: helping the patients who trust us with the most important decisions of their lives."

"Embryo Predict was validated in a prospective, randomized, multi-center trial — the gold standard of evidence that should be required before AI influences any clinical decision," said Oleksii Barash, Ph.D., HCLD, IVF Laboratory Director at RSC Bay Area. "Our partnership with Alife has given us early access to rigorous, evidence-based tools that reduce subjectivity and raise the consistency of care we deliver. This is the direction the field needs to move, and RSC Bay Area is leading it."

"The partnership between Alife and US Fertility was built on a shared conviction: that AI should support the moments in IVF that matter most," said Melissa Teran, CEO and co-founder of Alife. "Seeing one of the country's leading fertility groups bring our tool into the lab the moment it gained FDA clearance shows us that the field is ready for data-driven decision support at the moments that matter most to patients."

What This Means for Patients

Patients at RSC Bay Area undergoing IVF with multiple viable embryos will now have access to AI-assisted embryo selection as part of their standard care — an option unavailable anywhere else in the country at the time of this announcement. The tool does not replace embryologist expertise; it augments it, providing an additional, objective data point that supports more consistent, evidence-based decisions.

Embryo Predict also holds CE Mark under the European Union Medical Device Regulation and is commercially available across the U.S., Europe, and the U.K.

About Alife Health

Alife Health is modernizing and personalizing the IVF process with cutting-edge AI technology designed to improve patient care. With partnerships across the top clinics and renowned physicians in the field, Alife is transforming reproductive healthcare. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2024, Alife is pioneering AI solutions that support embryologists, clinics, and patients on the IVF journey. Embryo Predict integrates with existing microscope and imaging systems, requires no new hardware, and is commercially available across the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. under both FDA clearance and CE Mark. www.alifehealth.com

About RSC Bay Area

RSC Bay Area is a leading fertility practice with IVF laboratories in San Ramon and Menlo Park and clinical locations proudly serving the entire San Francisco Bay Area. RSC's physicians and embryologists have helped tens of thousands of babies arrive to hopeful parents since the practice opened its doors in 1983. RSC is a proud member of US Fertility — the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices. Request a Fertility Appointment | Reproductive Science Center.

US Fertility

US Fertility, the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility laboratories and practices have helped more than 400,000 individuals and couples build their families through assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility focuses the scale and resources of a national organization on its guiding principles: excellence in patient care and state-of-the-art clinical outcomes. www.usfertility.com.



Media Contacts

Alife Health: Jamie Gray, [email protected]

RSC Bay Area / US Fertility: Sarah Hudson, [email protected]

SOURCE Alife Health