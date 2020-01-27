Alight Announced and Celebrated Name Change in Uganda

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, January 25, Alight, formerly known as the American Refugee Committee, officially announced and celebrated their name change in Uganda at an event at the Sheraton hotel in Kampala. The organization initially announced the name change in 2019 on World Refugee Day, however the Ugandan celebration is one of the first in a series of announcements that are expected throughout the year in various countries that Alight has a presence.

The Minneapolis-based nonprofit organization works closely with refugees and economic migrants to co-design solutions that help them build fulfilling lives. Alight CEO Daniel Wordsworth expanded on this during the event when he spoke of Alight's belief and orientation to unleashing abundance alongside the people Alight serves. Alight's rebranding transformation reflects the changing times and the contributions of refugees and those working to help them, while simultaneously capturing the distinctive work that Alight has been doing for more than 40 years.

"Becoming Alight is much more than a name change," says Wordsworth. "One of the things we've learned over the years and after millions of conversations is that 'refugee' is not a name the people we serve want. These people are abundant, full of potential, and building for their futures. They choose not to be defined by a single dark moment in their lives."

Refugee settlements in Uganda are large communities, with a diverse set of needs. Alight works to meet these needs in whatever way they can, from assisting community groups to providing supportive counseling services and protection-focused programming. Alight also organizes an annual 5K run at Nakivale Settlement on World Refugee Day, uniting thousands of refugees, supporters of Alight and professional athletes for an unforgettable experience.

"The World Refugee Day 5k is a moment of power and possibility for the people of Nakivale. It's a time when everyone can show up to the starting line, regardless of who you are and where you're from. Everyone is in it together," adds Randhir Singh, Alight's Uganda Country Director.

This year marks the fourth annual World Refugee Day 5K in Uganda at Nakivale Settlement. Alight will be announcing a series of activities meant to commemorate the day and different ways that people worldwide can do the doable and get involved.

ABOUT ALIGHT

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight, formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 17 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential, and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. The organization exists to see and help every person make meaningful change in the world – from displaced and marginalized communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas to...anyone, anywhere. Learn more about Alight at www.wearealight.org .

