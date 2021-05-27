Alight Supports Surge Of Displaced Communities In Rwanda As Democratic Republic Of Congo Reels From Volcano Eruption

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian organization, Alight , in collaboration with partner organization, Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI) , is responding to the devastating volcanic eruption that recently took place in the Goma region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as thousands of displaced people enter Rwanda seeking safety. The partner organizations have teams already established in the DRC and Rwanda, making them uniquely positioned to support emergency response efforts on both sides of the border. While Alight's efforts in Rwanda have been focused on creating child friendly spaces, providing protective and WASH services, and also securing mobile latrines, ECI's work in the DRC is centered around supporting local Congolese organizations responding, as well as direct support to one partner establishing and equipping pop-up health clinics to serve all those who've fled Goma for neighboring towns and villages.

Mount Nyiragongo erupted in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in the town of Goma on Saturday, May 22, 2021, however volcanic activity is likely to continue through mid-June. There have been ongoing earthquakes and tremors, along with persistent ash plumes. Related earthquakes have caused infrastructure damage in Goma and surrounding areas, including in Gisenyi, Rwanda. There is also widespread power and water outages in several districts in and around Goma, all of which contributes to a significant disruption to daily life.

"The eruption and all the continued tremors have impacted communities throughout the region, and our efforts to respond are evolving quickly," said Bernad Ojwang, Alight's Rwanda Country Director. "Yesterday, there were about 700 Congolese refugees in Rwanda who'd fled the disaster. Today, there are 6,000 and counting. Our team is responding in Rwanda's Rubavu district, working hand in hand with Rwanda authorities specifically focusing on water and sanitation, protection, and ensuring people, especially children and mothers, have proper shelter and clothing through this cold and rainy season. We're also preparing for the possibility that this emergency will go on for several weeks as the seismic activity continues."

Authorities have confirmed at least 32 deaths and 40 people missing. At least 8,000 residents have crossed the border to Rubavu, Rwanda, since Saturday and another 6,000 people have crossed into Rwanda as of today. Around 4,500 households have been left homeless.

"In a situation like this, kids and families need strategies and opportunities to cope with the stress of the events they're experiencing," said Alight Protection Officer, Esther Kirabo. "We're gathering toys and creating environments where kids can play and give their minds a rest. Our protection teams are a guide in uncertain times, making sure adults can access the support and counsel they need and be referred to further services."

Alight and ECI are seeking donations to support the crucial work that is taking place in the DRC and Rwanda. To learn more about the team's efforts and to donate, please visit either Alight or ECI.

ABOUT ALIGHT

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 19 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2020, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year, celebrating a decade of impactful work. The organization exists to see and help every person make meaningful change in the world – from displaced and marginalized communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas to...anyone, anywhere. To learn more about Alight's program at the U.S./Mexico border and ways to support the migrant population, visit www.wearealight.org .

ABOUT EASTERN CONGO INITIATIVE

Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI), a subsidiary of Alight, is the first U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The organization works shoulder to shoulder with Congolese communities as they build health, freedom and prosperity for life. Founded by Ben Affleck and Whitney Williams in 2010, ECI has invested more than $10 million to support visionary Congolese community leaders who are solving the country's most urgent problems. With ECI's support, those organizations have made life better for tens of thousands of people—60 percent of them girls and women. With partners like Starbucks, Theo Chocolate and Nespresso, ECI has introduced the excellence of Congolese coffee and cocoa to customers worldwide. ECI's transformative business model Asili provides clean water and world-class primary healthcare to 120,000 customers in Congo every single day. Thanks to the brilliance of the Congolese people, ECI is transforming the whole idea of humanitarian aid. Learn more at easterncongo.org.

