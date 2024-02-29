Align ENT + Allergy Announces Partnership with Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialists of Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Align ENT + Allergy ("Align") is excited to partner with Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialists of Connecticut, a private practice led by physicians David Astrachan, MD and Craig Hecht, MD who have served New Haven County together for over 27 years. The partnership expands Align's footprint in Connecticut to include offices in Hamden, Madison, and Milford.

"We are thrilled to join the Align ENT + Allergy team. Their proven history of supporting ENT practices and providing resources in areas that we found challenging greatly influenced our partnership decision," said Dr. Astrachan. "We are excited to expand our services and welcome new doctors to our practice through Align's recruiting experts."

Dr. Hecht added, "Align ensures we will not only maintain clinical autonomy over the practice we built for three decades, but also have the resources necessary to thrive in decades to come."

"We are pleased to partner with the doctors and the team from Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialists of Connecticut," said James Grant, MD, MBA, CEO of Align. "The practice is committed to providing timely access and exceptional care to the local communities they serve, which aligns well with our mission and philosophy."

Align is continuing to grow its network in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions in the coming months.

About Align ENT + Allergy

Align ENT + Allergy is a management services organization (MSO) supporting a community of physician-led ENT and Allergy practices. Align provides non-clinical support services to private practices through a true partnership model, whereby partners gain the advantages of a professionalized MSO while retaining local control so that they can focus on providing high quality, cost-effective, personalized care within their communities. For more information, visit www.AlignENTA.com.

About Zenyth Partners

Zenyth Partners ("Zenyth") is an operationally focused investment firm focused exclusively on building leading healthcare companies. Zenyth partners with entrepreneurs, clinicians, and operators that share similar values, creating differentiated healthcare organizations that support patients, providers, payors, and the community at large. For more information, visit www.zenythpartners.com.

SOURCE Align ENT + Allergy