Align ENT + Allergy Announces Partnership with Melnick, Moffitt & Mesaros ENT Associates, Expanding Pennsylvania Footprint

LEBANON, Pa., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Align ENT + Allergy ("Align") is excited to partner with Melnick, Moffitt, & Mesaros ENT Associates ("MMM") of Lebanon, PA. Led by physicians Glen Mesaros, MD, and John Moffitt, MD, the practice has served Lebanon, Berks, Lancaster, and Dauphin Counties for nearly 30 years.

"We admire Align's commitment to physician-led, community-driven, locally focused healthcare," said Dr. Mesaros. "This partnership will allow us to benefit from the advantages of an established organization with exceptional leadership while maintaining the control and individuality of our practice."

Dr. Moffitt added, "I look forward to the added support of Align's professional business team so I can focus on what matters – providing care to our patients in the Lebanon community."

Both Drs. Mesaros and Moffitt expressed gratitude for the straightforward, honest, and effective communication from the Align team throughout the process.

"We are thrilled to join forces with MMM and Drs. Mesaros and Moffitt," said James Grant, MD, CEO of Align. "The practice exemplifies Align's core values of care, integrity, teamwork, learning, and recognition, and excels at providing comprehensive ENT, allergy, and hearing care to central Pennsylvania."

Align continues to grow its community of ENT and Allergy practices in Pennsylvania and other states, in service of its mission to advance comprehensive care and compassionate service that improves lives.

About Align ENT + Allergy

Align ENT + Allergy is a management services organization (MSO) supporting a community of physician-led ENT and Allergy practices. Align provides comprehensive practice management services to private practices through a true partnership model, whereby partners gain the advantages of a professionalized MSO while retaining local control so that they can focus on providing high-quality, cost-effective, personalized care within their communities. For more information, visit AlignENTA.com.

