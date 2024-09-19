Align ENT + Allergy Expands into Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Align ENT + Allergy ("Align") is excited to announce its partnership with Mid-Michigan ENT, a leading private practice in East Lansing, Michigan. This significant move marks Align's expansion into Michigan and its fourth state, strengthening its presence across the US and affirming its commitment to physician-led, community-driven, locally-focused healthcare.

With its team of over 20 clinicians including eight board-certified, general, and sub-specialist otolaryngologists, four PAs, and five audiologists, Mid-Michigan ENT has provided comprehensive ENT and Allergy care to pediatric and adult patients in the Greater Lansing and Mid-Michigan community since 1997.

Dr. Mark Lebeda shared his thoughts on the new partnership: "What really stood out to us was Align's commitment to physician-led healthcare. They listen to physicians and value our input without disrupting how we care for patients. It's a truly collaborative organization."

"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the dedicated physicians, providers, and staff of Mid-Michigan ENT, a practice that has set a high standard for patient care in their community," said James Grant, MD, CEO of Align. "Together, we will continue to support and expand high-quality ENT and Allergy care in Michigan and beyond."

"Our partnership with Align helps us navigate the increasingly challenging healthcare environment and ensures we can serve our patients well into the future," Dr. Ahmed Sufyan added. "Align's track record of growing and supporting practices is a testament to their experienced business team, and we look forward to partnering with them."

Align will continue to grow its presence in Michigan and in other states over the coming months.

About Align ENT + Allergy

Align ENT + Allergy is a management services organization (MSO) supporting a community of physician-led ENT and Allergy practices. Align provides comprehensive practice management services to private practices through a true partnership model, whereby partners gain the advantages of a professionalized MSO while retaining local control so that they can focus on providing high-quality, cost-effective, personalized care within their communities. For more information, visit AlignENTA.com.

