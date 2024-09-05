Align ENT + Allergy Welcomes Vernose & McGrath ENT Associates

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Align ENT + Allergy is pleased to announce its partnership with Vernose & McGrath, a thriving private ENT practice with offices in South Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

Dr. McGrath expressed his excitement about the new partnership: "I'm confident that with Align's resources, we'll be able to grow our practice while upholding the high standard of care that our patients expect. I'm looking forward to working with Align's recruiting experts to expand our team of providers and staff."

He added, "By aligning with a community of practices, we gain the strength in numbers necessary to grow and lower our overhead to continue to support high-quality, cost-effective care for patients."

James Grant, MD, CEO of Align, stated, "We are building a network of like-minded physicians committed to providing comprehensive care to their local communities. Drs. Vernose and McGrath are excellent models of this mission in South Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. We are excited to welcome them to Align."

The addition of Vernose & McGrath expands Align's strong foundation in the Greater Philadelphia area.

About Align ENT + Allergy

Align ENT + Allergy is a management services organization (MSO) supporting a community of physician-led ENT and Allergy practices. Align provides comprehensive practice management services to private practices through a true partnership model, whereby partners gain the advantages of a professionalized MSO while retaining local control so that they can focus on providing high-quality, cost-effective, personalized care within their communities. For more information, visit AlignENTA.com.

