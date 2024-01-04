Align Production Systems Joins Mobile Automation Group to Boost Manufacturing Efficiency

News provided by

Align Production Systems

04 Jan, 2024, 09:18 ET

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Production Systems, a leader in AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle) technology and material handling solutions, is pleased to announce the joining of the Mobile Automation Industrial Group, through the continued partnership with MHI.

Founded in 1967, Align Production Systems has been consistently overcoming production obstacles and maximizing productivity for their customers. The company specializes in the development and implementation of AGV technology, material handling solutions, and industrial automation.

Continue Reading
The GT Tugger gives operators the ability to lift up trailers, carts, and steel pallets, all in a small package with radio control and AGV options.
The GT Tugger gives operators the ability to lift up trailers, carts, and steel pallets, all in a small package with radio control and AGV options.
Large Scale AGV System
Large Scale AGV System

Align Production Systems' collaboration with MHI has resulted in a remarkable collaboration, enhancing productivity, efficiency, and delivering state-of-the-art solutions to clients globally. The partnership's joint focus on innovation aligns with both companies' commitment to driving the manufacturing industry forward.

Additionally, the company's joint venture with Hedin has strengthened Align Production Systems' reach and product line. By combining the expertise of both entities, they have fostered innovative solutions and expansion, furthering their position as an industry leader.

Joining the Mobile Automation Group is a testament to Align Production Systems' dedication to elevating the field of material handling solutions and AGV technology. The group will enable Align Production Systems to collaborate with other industry leaders, contributing to the growing demand for intelligent automation technology.

The President of Align Production Systems, Jason Stoecker, said: "Our continued partnership with MHI and our new membership with the Mobile Automation Group symbolize our commitment to excellence. These alliances, along with our joint venture with Hedin, not only strengthen our company but enable us to provide even more advanced solutions to our customers."

Align Production Systems continues to evolve, taking material handling to new heights, and these partnerships pave the way for future innovation and growth.

For further information about Align Production Systems and its advanced AGV technology and material handling solutions, please contact:

Align Production Systems www.alignproductionsystems.com/agv/

SOURCE Align Production Systems

Also from this source

Align Production Systems Partners with Kollmorgen to Advance AGV Technology

Align Production Systems Partners with Kollmorgen to Advance AGV Technology

Align Production Systems, a leading innovator in material handling solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Kollmorgen, known for their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.