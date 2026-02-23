Aligned Automation and Magi Form Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Cognitive Advantage for Enterprises

DALLAS and SAINT MICHAELS, Md., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Automation, a global AI-powered professional technology services company, and Magi , the company behind the StyxAI cognitive intelligence platform, today announced a strategic collaboration to help enterprises build cognitive advantage, enabling leaders to act with clarity, speed, and conviction across growth, risk, and geopolitical complexity.

"Automation and analytics are table stakes. True advantage comes from the ability to interpret complex signals, eliminate the need for teams to repeatedly verify and validate information, and make confident decisions at critical moments," said Nitin Ahuja, CEO and Founder of Aligned Automation.

The collaboration brings together Magi's StyxAI platform, a purpose-built small language model platform curated through more than 20 years of application in government and mission-critical environments, and Aligned Automation's proven execution discipline and outcomes-first delivery model. Together, the companies embed cognitive intelligence directly into enterprise decision workflows, reducing noise and enabling measurable, sustained impact.

"AI has entered an accountability phase," said Richard Davis, CEO of Magi. "Boards and executive teams are no longer asking, 'What can AI do for me?' They are asking whether AI can deliver the business advantage needed to compete in today's economic environment and sustain long-term competitive advantage."

Aligned Automation and Magi will launch the collaboration at the Innovation and AI Summit 2026 at the Rice ION District in Houston, highlighting how senior leaders are operationalizing cognitive advantage across sectors.

About Aligned Automation

Aligned Automation is a global, AI-powered professional technology services company that accelerates excellence in organizations by enabling them to modernize operations, elevate experiences, and unlock value through data-driven solutions. Headquartered in Texas, with operations in India and the Middle East, Aligned Automation brings a Speed Engineered approach to execution, ensuring enterprise initiatives move from strategy to results with clarity, governance, and measurable impact.

About Magi

Magi.ai develops cognitive intelligence platforms, including StyxAI, that combine small language models and behavioral insight to support decision-making in mission-critical environments. With more than 25 years of research and deployment experience originating in U.S. federal and large-scale enterprise programs, Magi enables organizations to interpret complex data, reduce noise, and surface meaningful behavioral and linguistic signals. Deployed across 73 countries and 54 languages, Magi's purpose-built SLMs help leaders operate with greater clarity, predictability, and confidence across complex operating environments.

