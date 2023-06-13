Aligned Enhances Data Security with SOC 2 Compliance in Customer Collaborative Workspaces

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned , the leading provider of collaborative customer workspaces that streamline the B2B sales cycle proudly announces its recent achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance. This significant milestone reinforces Aligned's position as a trusted enterprise-level secured solutions provider. By obtaining this prestigious certification, aligned with the stringent standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for SOC for Service Organizations (also known as SSAE 18), Aligned demonstrates its unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of data security.

Yotam Sela, Chief Technical Officer at Aligned, remarks, "Our attainment of SOC 2 Type II compliance marks a significant milestone, independently validating our dedication to safeguarding customer data within our Aligned system. Through a rigorous audit conducted by Prescient Assurance, a globally recognized leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B and SaaS companies, we have undergone a comprehensive evaluation of our secured practices, policies, procedures, and operations."

Aligned's SOC 2 Type II compliance serves as a robust validation of its commitment to ensuring the security of customer data within its Digital Sales Room. The extensive audit, performed by a globally recognized security and compliance attestation leader, meticulously examined all facets of Aligned's security practices, policies, procedures, and operations.

"Our unwavering dedication to data security permeates every aspect of our platform," Sela adds. "From personnel vetting and secure development practices to comprehensive testing and cloud security protocols, we have implemented robust security measures. SOC 2 compliance solidifies our commitment to protecting our customers' valuable data."

Key Takeaways:

Aligned achieves SOC 2 Type II compliance, reinforcing its commitment to data security.

Independent audit scrutinizes all security practices, policies, procedures, and operations.

SOC 2 compliance highlights Aligned as a trusted platform for data protection.

Aligned's Commitment to Data Security

Aligned places paramount importance on safeguarding customer data and has implemented a range of robust measures across its platform to ensure data security.

Secure Personnel:

Thorough background checks for contractors and employees in compliance with local laws and industry best practices.

Mandatory confidentiality or non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) for individuals accessing sensitive information.

Regular employee security training fosters a culture of security awareness.

Secure Development:

Integration of security requirements during the design phase of all projects.

Regular training for team members to enhance expertise in relevant coding or scripting languages.

Adherence to the OWASP Top 10 recommendations for web application security.

Secure Testing:

Regular third-party penetration testing and vulnerability scanning of production and internet-facing systems.

Collaboration with both internal security engineers and external penetration testing companies for comprehensive evaluation.

Thorough static and dynamic software application security testing, including open-source libraries.

Cloud Security:

Utilization of secure cloud-based platforms with industry-leading physical and network security features.

Implementation of a patented isolation approach, ensuring complete separation of customer data within dedicated trust zones.

Robust data encryption at rest and during transmission, continuous monitoring, and stringent access controls.

Building Trust through Compliance

Aligned's SOC 2 compliance reinforces its commitment to providing a secure workspace for customer collaboration. This achievement underscores its adherence to the stringent SOC 2 standards for data security, enabling customers to confidently collaborate and share valuable data within the Aligned platform.

For more information about Aligned's SOC 2 compliance and its unwavering dedication to data security within its customer collaborative workspaces, please visit alignedup.com or contact us at [email protected]com

About Aligned

Aligned is the leading provider of customer collaborative workspaces, Digital Sales Rooms , and Mutual Action Plans , and is dedicated to delivering a secure environment for seamless collaboration and data sharing between sellers and buyers. Its SOC 2 compliance further strengthens its commitment to data security, assuring customers that their valuable data is protected within the Aligned platform.

