Aligned Exteriors Group Announces Partnership with Fargo Roofing & Siding

AEG Partners with and Acquires Residential Roofing Companies Across the Country

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Exteriors Group ("AEG"), a services platform with a focus on residential roofing and other exterior services, today announced a partnership with Fargo Roofing & Siding ("Fargo Roofing"), a leading residential roofing services company serving Fargo, North Dakota and the surrounding region. Fargo Roofing joins a family of brands across a contiguous geography managed by AEG including: Lakes Country Roofing, Grand Forks Exteriors, and Jamestown Roofing.

AEG aims to partner with best in class roofing companies and owners that align with its core values of honesty, integrity, accountability, social involvement, and quality work ethic. In doing so, AEG plans to become the partner of choice for founders and management teams across the greater exteriors sector.

Matt Lehman, President of Fargo Roofing, commented, "This is an exciting time for us at Fargo Roofing. My partner and I still manage the company and own a large percentage of the business, but we have support from AEG as we continue to grow."

Mike Wolsky, Vice President of Fargo Roofing, added, "Our business is still locally owned and managed. We partnered with AEG such that we could provide an even higher level of service and satisfaction to our customers."

AEG is actively seeking partnerships and acquisitions in the residential roofing and exteriors sectors. AEG is financially backed by River Sea Network and Pearl Street Capital Partners.

About Aligned Exteriors Group

Formed in 2024, Aligned Exteriors Group is a residential exterior services platform, primarily focused on roofing services. Its companies provide five-star roofing solutions across the country through a values-based approach to roofing and exterior remodeling. All of AEG's partner companies demonstrate the core values of honesty, integrity, accountability, social involvement, and quality work ethic by offering services with a people-first mindset. For more information, please visit: www.alignedexteriorsgroup.com.

About River Sea Network

River Sea Network is a private investment management firm located in New York City. River Sea pursues buy-and-build strategies across various residential and commercial service sectors. Following a transaction, River Sea provides capital investment, strategic advice, business consultation and human resources to help companies achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit: www.riverseanetwork.com.

About Pearl Street Capital Partners

Pearl Street Capital Partners invests in lower middle-market American businesses. Pearl Street focuses on long-term value creation in its partner companies through incentive alignment, flexible capital resources, and a growth mindset. For more information on Pearl Street Capital Partners, please visit www.pearlstreetcp.com.

SOURCE Aligned Exteriors Group