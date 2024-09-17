Aligned Exteriors Group Announces Partnership with Perfect Exteriors of Minnesota, Expanding its Coverage into Minneapolis

AEG Partners with and Acquires Residential Roofing Companies Across the Country

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Exteriors Group ("AEG"), a services platform with a focus on residential roofing and other exterior services, today announced a partnership with Perfect Exteriors of Minnesota ("Perfect Exteriors"), a leading residential roofing services company serving the greater Minneapolis region. Tyler Arrell, owner of Perfect Exteriors, will stay on in his current role managing the day-to-day operations of the company.

"I'm confident that, alongside AEG, we will take the business to new levels and be able to better serve our customers." Post this Perfect Exteriors

AEG aims to partner with best-in-class roofing companies and owners that align with its core values of honesty, integrity, accountability, social involvement, and quality work ethic. In doing so, AEG plans to become the partner of choice for founders and management teams across the greater exteriors sector. Perfect Exteriors joins a family of brands across the Midwest including: Fargo Roofing & Siding, Lakes Country Roofing, Grand Forks Exteriors, and Jamestown Roofing.

Kim Miramontes, CEO of AEG, commented, "Perfect Exteriors, with its strong brand and referral-driven lead generation, is the exact type of business that we look to partner with at AEG. We are so excited to partner with Tyler and his team to help them grow the business and continue the legacy."

Tyler Arrell, President of Perfect Exteriors, added, "It was clear to me from the start that AEG was the right partner for us. It is a perfect fit both culturally and geographically. I'm confident that, alongside AEG, we will take the business to new levels and be able to better serve our customers."

AEG is actively seeking partnerships and acquisitions in the residential roofing and exteriors sectors. AEG is financially backed by River Sea Network and Pearl Street Capital Partners.

About Aligned Exteriors Group

Formed in 2024, Aligned Exteriors Group is a residential exterior services platform, primarily focused on roofing services. Its companies provide five-star roofing solutions across the country through a values-based approach to roofing and exterior remodeling. All of AEG's partner companies demonstrate the core values of honesty, integrity, accountability, social involvement, and quality work ethic by offering services with a people-first mindset. For more information, please visit: www.alignedexteriorsgroup.com.

About River Sea Network

River Sea Network is a private investment management firm located in New York City. River Sea pursues buy-and-build strategies across various residential and commercial service sectors. Following a transaction, River Sea provides capital investment, strategic advice, business consultation and human resources to help companies achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit: www.riverseanetwork.com.

About Pearl Street Capital Partners

Pearl Street Capital Partners invests in lower middle-market American businesses. Pearl Street focuses on long-term value creation in its partner companies through incentive alignment, flexible capital resources, and a growth mindset. For more information on Pearl Street Capital Partners, please visit www.pearlstreetcp.com.

SOURCE Aligned Exteriors Group