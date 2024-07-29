Aligned Exteriors Group Names Kim Miramontes as CEO

AEG Partners with and Acquires Residential Roofing Companies Across the Country

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Exteriors Group ("AEG"), a services platform with a focus on residential roofing and other exterior services, today announced that it has named Kim Miramontes as Chief Executive Officer. Kim previously served as COO and CFO of Goettl Air Conditioning Services, a leader in the HVAC repair and replacement sector. In her new role, Kim will oversee AEG's family of brands that today includes Fargo Roofing & Siding, Lakes Country Roofing, Grand Forks Exteriors, and Jamestown Roofing.

AEG aims to partner with best-in-class roofing companies and owners that align with its core values of honesty, integrity, accountability, social involvement, and quality work ethic. In doing so, AEG plans to become the partner of choice for founders and management teams across the greater exteriors sector.

Jake Meister, Chairman of AEG, commented, "Kim brings the perfect experience and skillset to lead AEG as we embark on our journey of adding great brands and companies through acquisition and opening new greenfield locations. We feel lucky to have her joining the team."

Kim Miramontes, newly appointed CEO of AEG, added, "I could not be more excited about this opportunity to join and lead the AEG team! We have high growth aspirations, and I am looking forward to helping our team achieve their goals."

AEG is actively seeking partnerships and acquisitions in the residential roofing and exteriors sectors. AEG is financially backed by River Sea Network and Pearl Street Capital Partners.

About Aligned Exteriors Group

Formed in 2024, Aligned Exteriors Group is a residential exterior services platform, primarily focused on roofing services. Its companies provide five-star roofing solutions across the country through a values-based approach to roofing and exterior remodeling. All of AEG's partner companies demonstrate the core values of honesty, integrity, accountability, social involvement, and quality work ethic by offering services with a people-first mindset. For more information, please visit: www.alignedexteriorsgroup.com.

About River Sea Network

River Sea Network is a private investment management firm located in New York City. River Sea pursues buy-and-build strategies across various residential and commercial service sectors. Following a transaction, River Sea provides capital investment, strategic advice, business consultation and human resources to help companies achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit: www.riverseanetwork.com.

About Pearl Street Capital Partners

Pearl Street Capital Partners invests in lower middle-market American businesses. Pearl Street focuses on long-term value creation in its partner companies through incentive alignment, flexible capital resources, and a growth mindset. For more information on Pearl Street Capital Partners, please visit www.pearlstreetcp.com.

