Aligned raises $8M to shape the future of selling with AI sales rooms

With $14M raised so far, and over 30,000 users, Aligned enhances its AI-powered sales platform to act as the modern seller's 'Iron Man Suit', helping close more deals faster

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned, the Digital Sales Room improving the buyer-vendor workflow from start to post-sale, announces it has secured an $8 million investment led by JAL Ventures. The round includes participation from existing investors NFX, Hetz Ventures, and CROs from leading SaaS companies, bringing the total amount raised to $14 million. The funding will be used to accelerate Aligned's growth and the development of its AI capabilities aimed at redefining the buyer-seller dynamic. Aligned has already tripled its revenue in 2024 and achieved 142 percent in Net Revenue Retention (NRR), emphasizing the loyalty and satisfaction of its customers.

B2B sales teams are struggling to meet quotas, with lower win rates and longer sales cycles. While deals involve tighter budgets and more stakeholders, the real challenge is the growing complexity of the selling process from the buyer's side: 77 percent of buyers say the process is overly complex, leaving 60 percent stuck in an indecisive state. With 95 percent of the buyer journey happening without direct sales interaction—driven by the widespread digitalization and avoidance of poor sales experiences—the need for Buyer Enablement has never been more critical.

Despite the significant growth of Sales Enablement, most tools still prioritize basic sales efficiency instead of addressing what drives sales—improving the buyer-seller process and enhancing the overall buying experience.

Gartner predicts roughly 30 percent of B2B sales cycles will be managed entirely through digital sales rooms by 2026. As leaders in this space, Aligned is on a mission to create a streamlined path for revenue teams to engage with customers, with its AI-powered workspace orchestrating the entire B2B sales process. Instead of chaotic emails, links, and attachments across multiple threads, the platform centralizes deal resources, tools, timelines, and communication in one shared space. This allows sales teams to continue selling when they're not in the room, which helps attract the modern buyer and differentiates Aligned from its competitors.

Powered by AI-Assist and AI-Insights, Aligned helps sales teams enable champions to drive internal sales efforts, engage with more stakeholders, collaborate with prospects using mutual action plans, capture real-time insights on buyer intent, and follow templates for consistent execution. This keeps sellers actively involved in the process while allowing buyers to build consensus and make confident, faster decisions, reducing deal cycles by 30 percent and increasing win rates by 15 percent.

In 2024, Aligned grew rapidly, with 60 percent of new customer acquisition driven by word-of-mouth on social media and 30 percent by product virality. This has led to over 30,000 users across more than 450 customers, including Deel, SimilarWeb, Productboard, and Chili Piper.

Adding to its existing AI Assist and AI Insights tools, the funding will be used to accelerate product development, expanding its AI capabilities for both sellers and buyers to further lead the digital sales room category.

"As a former CRO and VP of Sales, I've felt the pain of losing deals because champions weren't equipped to build internal consensus or 'hidden' stakeholders staying behind email threads," says Gal Aga, CEO and Co-Founder of Aligned. "That's why we built Aligned—to give modern sellers their 'Iron Man Suit': AI-driven, 24/7 buyer enablement, deal execution support, and 'behind-the-scenes' deal insights. I couldn't be more excited about what's coming next."

"Aligned has shown that empowering champions and offering buyer enablement can dramatically shorten sales cycles and increase win rates," says Amiram Levinberg, Co-Founder & General Partner at JAL Ventures. "By combining AI with a collaborative workspace that fixes the broken B2B workflow, they are introducing the next evolution of sales—one that is both AI-Led and Buyer-Led, and we are thrilled to be a part of this journey."

About Aligned:

Founded in 2021 by Yotam Sela (CTO), Gal Deitsch (CPO), and Gal Aga (CEO), Aligned is a Digital Sales Room that is transforming the sales and customer success landscape. By streamlining buyer-seller workflows and standardizing a superior buying experience, Aligned is revolutionizing the industry. Through its unified, AI-powered workspace, Aligned fosters collaboration between sales teams and buyers, enhances communication, empowers buyer champions, and improves stakeholder alignment. This enables revenue teams to execute a consistent, winning process that results in more successful deals. Recognized by G2 as leaders in AI-driven Digital Sales Rooms, Aligned is at the forefront of shaping the future of Buyer Enablement. To learn more, visit: https://alignedup.com.

Media Contact

Inbar Kneller

ReBlonde for Aligned

[email protected]

SOURCE Aligned