ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION WITH COPEC FOR MAPCO EXPRESS INC.

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced today it has completed the transaction with Copec. As previously announced on April 27, 2023, this transaction includes 112 company-operated fuel and convenience retail sites from MAPCO Express Inc. ("MAPCO") as well as surplus property and a logistics fleet. Most of the real estate is also owned.

The transaction was financed using the Corporation's available cash and its U.S. Commercial Paper Program.

"We are pleased to welcome these MAPCO stores and their great team members into the Couche-Tard family and look forward to their integration," said Alex Miller, Couche-Tard's Chief Operating Officer. "As we continue to grow our presence across the Southern U.S., we are excited to bring the Circle K experience to new customers in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky."

