ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD APPOINTS FILIPE DA SILVA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO SUCCEED CLAUDE TESSIER

LAVAL, QC, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) today announced that Claude Tessier, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has informed us of his plan to retire from this position.  Filipe Da Silva will be appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on July 1, 2023, to succeed him.  Mr. Tessier will step down as Executive Vice President and CFO effective July 1, 2023, but will stay on with Couche-Tard for a transition period to assist Mr. Da Silva in order to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Claude Tessier (CNW Group/Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.)
Filipe Da Silva (CNW Group/Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.)
Mr. Da Silva brings impressive international retail and financial expertise to Couche-Tard. He started his career with TotalEnergies, the French energy conglomerate, in Argentina, then joined the Carrefour group where he worked in Buenos Aires, Colombia, India and Indonesia. He later joined Groupe Exito, one of South America's largest big box retailers, whose largest shareholder was the French retail giant, Casino. Filipe then joined Walmart's Central America subsidiary as CFO to later become Walmart Canada's CFO. Filipe is currently occupying the position of Senior Vice President Finance at Couche-Tard.

 "Filipe has already proved himself as a trusted leader in the organization since joining in March 2023 and has spent much time learning the business from Claude. We have full confidence in Filipe, along with our experienced and highly capable finance team, and we expect the seamless transition between the two roles to be transparent for financial markets. I want to thank him for taking on this mandate, and I look forward to working with Filipe in his new capacity", said Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Couche-Tard.

"On behalf of myself and the Board, I would like to thank Claude for his numerous contributions to Couche-Tard's success over the last seven years.  Claude led us through a period of significant growth, a five-year strategic plan, and many important milestones. Over his years of service, with his steadfast and visionary leadership, Claude has contributed immensely to the success of Couche-Tard, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors", said Mr. Hannasch.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the potential transaction. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

