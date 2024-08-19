ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD CONFIRMS FRIENDLY PROPOSAL SENT TO SEVEN & i HOLDINGS

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD), a global leader in convenience and mobility, today confirms that it recently submitted a friendly, non-binding proposal to Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., ("Seven & i"). The Company is focused on reaching a mutually agreeable transaction that benefits both companies' customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders. There can be no certainty at this stage that any agreement or transaction will be reached. The Company does not anticipate issuing any further public statements regarding discussions with Seven & i unless or until an agreement is reached.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com

