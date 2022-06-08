ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD HIRING MORE THAN 25,000 TEAM MEMBERS ACROSS GLOBAL NETWORK

LAVAL, QC, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - With the start of summer, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard"), a global leader in convenience and mobility, is hiring for more than 25,000 positions at its more than 14,100 Circle K and Couche-Tard convenience stores and support centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's openings include store-level positions for customer service representatives, assistant store managers and store managers, as well as a host of opportunities at its support centers.

"Passionate, diverse and talented team members are key to ensuring a great store and fueling experience for our customers and making their lives a little easier every day, which is why we are ramping up our hiring efforts as we head into the summer travel season," said Ina Strand, Chief People Officer for Couche-Tard. "Whether applicants are looking for seasonal employment or an exciting career with a dynamic global retailer, we provide the resources and 'One Team' culture to help them find growth and fulfillment and a global brand with an array of programs that create award-winning engagement among our team members."

Last October, Couche-Tard was named to Forbes' 2021 World's Best Employers list. This spring, the company was recognized by Gallup with the Exceptional Workplace Award as the only convenience store group to be included among Gallup's list of the most engaged workplaces around the world.

For employees who are hired, benefits and incentives include competitive pay, quick career growth potential, and career development opportunities with a stable, profitable, and growing employer with a global footprint.

To learn more about available openings, related benefits and incentives, and to apply, please visit https://workwithus.circlek.com.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States, and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

