ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD RECEIVES DECISION NOT TO OPPOSE FROM THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR THE ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN RETAIL ASSETS FROM TOTALENERGIES

News provided by

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

06 Nov, 2023, 17:05 ET

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announces that it has received a decision not to oppose from the European Commission (the "Commission") for the acquisition of certain European retail assets from TotalEnergies, which was previously announced on March 16, 2023. The Corporation anticipates the completion of the acquisition to take place in December 2023.

As previously announced on March 16, 2023, the acquisition comprises 100% of TotalEnergies retail assets in Germany and the Netherlands as well as a 60% controlling interest in the Belgium and Luxembourg entities. The transaction will be financed using available cash, existing credit facilities, US Commercial Paper Program, and a new term loan.

"The decision by the European Commission is an important marker in the completion of this acquisition, and I want to thank all involved for their outstanding commitment in getting us to this stage. This game-changing transaction is on track to close by the end of December, and we are truly excited to welcome new team members and stores across these four European countries as we grow together to become the world's preferred destination for convenience and mobility," said Brian Hannasch, President, and CEO of Couche-Tard.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the potential transaction. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Also from this source

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION WITH COPEC FOR MAPCO EXPRESS INC.

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION WITH COPEC FOR MAPCO EXPRESS INC.

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced today it has completed ...
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES ITS 10 FOR THE WIN FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES ITS 10 FOR THE WIN FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced earlier today its 10...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.