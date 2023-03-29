ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD REPEATS AS WINNER OF GALLUP EXCEPTIONAL WORKPLACE AWARD

LAVAL, QC, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in convenience and mobility, has won the 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA), which honors the world's most engaged workplace cultures. It is the second consecutive year that Couche-Tard has received the award.

In a year beset by geopolitical crises, global economic challenges and the ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, Gallup recognized Couche-Tard for its ability to foster and maintain strong employee engagement across its global team.

"Gallup's 2023 GEWA winners proved that even during some of the most challenging times, strong cultures are resilient and find new ways to get work done and meet customer needs. These organizations continued to make employee engagement a central cultural priority as part of their business strategy, and they maintained record levels of employee engagement while achieving or exceeding their business goals," said Jim Harter, Gallup's Chief Scientist of Workplace Management and Wellbeing.

GEWA winners' ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 16 times higher than the international average. Worldwide, only 21% of employees are engaged — that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace — and just 32% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged. Seventy-two percent of employees at winning GEWA organizations are engaged.

"Our mission is to make our customers' lives a little easier every day, and that is only possible with employees who are engaged, understand and embrace their role in our success and seize opportunities to learn and grow in their careers," said Ina Strand, Chief People Officer, Couche-Tard. "Our annual myVOICE employee engagement survey, powered by Gallup, has been invaluable in helping us identify opportunities to continue improving our team members' experience, and we are pleased to see those efforts paying off for the second straight year as a GEWA recipient."

"I am very proud of the One Team culture we have fostered at Couche-Tard. It's reflected in the results that our team continues to deliver for our business, despite complex global economic headwinds," said Brian Hannasch, Couche-Tard President and CEO. "It's an honor to be included among prestigious global organizations whose success is driven by effective employee engagement, and we are looking forward to applying what we learn from this year's survey to continue making meaningful progress. I want to thank all our team members for their continued commitment to our customers and communities."

Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com .

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

