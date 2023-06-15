LAVAL, QC, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced today that it will host its 2023 Analyst and Investor Conference on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona at 8:00 A.M. (MST) (11:00 A.M. EDT). The presentations, which are expected to last approximately four hours, will be followed by store visits and feature Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Couche-Tard's executive leadership team.

The presentations will provide an in-depth overview of the Corporation as well as set forth key growth initiatives and outline a new multi-year strategic plan. A question and answer session, during which members of the investment community known to the Corporation can ask questions to the management team, will follow the presentations.

A webcast will be available to financial analysts, investors, media and any individuals interested in viewing the hybrid event by visiting the Events & presentations page of Couche-Tard's corporate website. Supplemental materials will be available the morning of the event.

What: 2023 Analyst and Investor Conference When: 8 a.m. MST (11 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Where: Phoenix, Arizona or webcast on the Events & presentations page of Couche-Tard's corporate website How: In-person (advanced registration is required using the Registration Link) and live online video webcast (link to be provided closer to the event)

A recording of the event will be provided on the Events & Presentations page of Couche-Tard's corporate website following the conclusion of the event.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the potential transaction. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.