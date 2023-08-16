ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD TO RELEASE RESULTS FOR ITS FIRST QUARTER OF ITS FISCAL YEAR 2024 ON SEPTEMBER 6, 2023

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) will release financial results for its first quarter of its fiscal year 2024 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, after the closing of the TSX. Couche-Tard will also hold a conference call on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT) to present its financial results for this quarter. As such, Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Filipe Da Silva, Chief Financial Officer, will be the speakers and will answer questions from analysts live during the conference call.

Financial Analysts, Investors, media and any individuals interested in listening to the webcast on Couche-Tard's results, which will take place online on September 7, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT) can do so by either accessing the Corporation's website at https://corpo.couche-tard.com/en and by clicking in the "Investors/Events & presentations" section or by using the following link https://emportal.ink/47wMZ7V to join the conference call without the assistance of an operator. An automated system will automatically return the call to grant you access to the conference call.

You can also dial directly to access the conference call through an operator by dialing 1‑888‑390‑0549 or the international number 1-416-764-8682, followed by the access code 48371945#.

Rebroadcast: For individuals who will not be able to listen to the live webcast, a recording of the webcast will be available on the Corporation's website for a period of 90 days.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 11,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.

