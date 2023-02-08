Aline Capital Launches Development Services Division to Expand Commercial Real Estate Service Offerings

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aline Capital has launched a development services division, further adding to their full-service commercial real estate practice. The firm hired industry veteran Clay Driggers to lead the division. Mr. Driggers joins Aline Capital following time as the Director of Development for Hartness Development. During this time, Mr. Driggers oversaw the development of a 450-acre mixed-use community, which later received the Best Community Award from the Home Builders Association of South Carolina. Clay Driggers also held positions as project manager for RealtyLink and development manager for Claremont Development. He holds credentials in development as well as civil engineering and commercial real estate brokerage. He also serves as a board member of the National Town Builders Association and maintains long-standing memberships in industry associations including Congress for New Urbanism and Urban Land Institute.

Clay Driggers provided, "I'm excited to join the team at Aline Capital and further its growth by offering a full suite of development services to our clients. This will greatly enhance our client's ability to make timely and wise decisions with their real estate investments."

The new division will focus on providing advisory and development services to real estate investors and developers. Clients will benefit from a range of services including site selection and acquisition, feasibility studies, due diligence, planning and entitlements, financial modeling, project management, and all facets of design, contract, and construction management. This launch allows the Aline Capital team to offer a vast range of expertise to those looking to invest, develop, transact, and insure commercial real estate deals.

Aline Capital Managing Partner Scott Williams provided, "We're extremely excited to have Clay join the firm and launch the development services division for us. Clay is extremely well-respected in the development community and will certainly raise the bar for the services we are able to provide to our clients."

Aline Capital is a fully-integrated commercial real estate and capital markets advisory firm. It offers real estate brokerage, debt and equity advisory, development advisory, and commercial insurance services to commercial real estate developers and investors.

