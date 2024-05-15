KM Fabrics Closes Deal on new Facility in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aline Capital is proud to announce our representation of KM Fabrics in the purchase of a ±161,214 SF industrial property in Greenville, South Carolina!

Founded in 1979 right here in Greenville, KM Fabrics has become one of the world's leading producers of premium velvets. Their drapery fabrics can be found in America's theatres, concert halls and performing arts venues…including the Peace Center in downtown Greenville!

KM Fabrics has been operating at their current facility on the west side of Greenville since 1979, but they needed a bigger property to accommodate their continued growth. They turned to Chris Schweighart, who leads our firm's Industrial Division, for this expansion project, and Chris was able to procure an off-market deal with Chromascape, the owner of the ±161,214 SF industrial property at 105 Wood Street.

The buyer and seller worked diligently through several months of negotiations and then nearly 20 months of being under contract, with the transaction finally closing on April 24, 2024. Both parties were extremely collaborative throughout the process.

After completing this transaction, the CEO of Chromascape, Seth Tomasch, had these positive words to say about working with Chris: "Chris Schweighart was fantastic to work with on this deal...he's a highly skilled broker with exceptional communication skills. He showed persistence and professionalism throughout the process, bringing us a first-class buyer in KM Fabrics and helping to keep things on track despite multiple delays. This was one of the smoothest commercial real estate transactions I've been a part of, and Chris deserves a lot of credit for that. Thank you, Chris, and congratulations to KM Fabrics on their expansion!"

Our industrial team truly enjoyed working with KM Fabrics and Chromascape to get this deal to the finish line. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the leadership teams at both companies for trusting us with this real estate project. It's exciting to see a first-class textile manufacturing company like KM Fabrics re-commit to Greenville, the one-time Textile Capital of the World, as its long-term home.

Please join us in wishing KM Fabrics continued success in Greenville, SC! For more information about how Aline Capital can help with your commercial real estate investments, please visit alinecapital.com

